Save $150 on HP Envy Desktop With RTX 3060 and 11th Gen Intel

As RTX 30-series GPUs keep facing huge shortages, making it hard to find the best graphics cards on the market, prices of pre-built PCs featuring them are skyrocketing and delivery windows are being extended far into the future.

But HP is bucking this trend by offering this impressive Envy Gaming PC with RTX 3060 and 11th Gen Intel Core i7 power for $1,234 — a $165 saving.

An impressive mid range system, available for a great price all things considered. This HP Pavilion configuration offers an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a storage pairing of a 256GB SSD and 2TB HDD.

This setup is more than capable of playing the latest games with impressive visual fidelity and ray tracing capabilities, courtesy of the RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB GDDR6 video memory.

Alongside this, the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11700 CPU crushes even more intensive tasks. Multitasking is handled effectively by 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and the storage combo of a 256GB PCIe SSD and 2TB HDD is effective for both fast loading and generous space.

Plus, with all the I/O you need to make the Envy a worthwhile gaming and productivity rig, this is an impressive pre-built for enthusiasts and prosumers alike.