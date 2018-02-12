Watch The Launch Trailer For 'Kingdom Come: Deliverance'

Starting tomorrow, you can enter the medieval age of the Holy Roman Empire in Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Ahead of its release, Warhorse Studios released a launch trailer, which showed more of what fans can expect from the medieval role-playing game. Fans will also need to download a massive update tomorrow before they enter the land of Bohemia.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance puts you in the shoes of Henry, the son of a blacksmith. His life in Bohemia was peaceful until the forces of King Sigismund arrived and burned the village to the ground. In order to take revenge for the attack, you’ll have to travel throughout Bohemia and meet other soldiers who are resistant to Sigismund’s invasion. In addition to the main story, there are multiple side quests and different combat styles to master as you make your way through hostile lands.

Before you start playing, you’ll need to download a hefty Day One patch. Members on the Resetera forums discovered that the launch day update is 23GB for the PlayStation 4 version. The PC version, which is available on Steam, is slightly smaller at 20GB. Depending on the available bandwidth in your home, you might need a few minutes or even hours to download the update. In light of the discovery, Deep Silver (the game’s publisher) senior marketing manager Will Powers released a statement from Martin Klima, Warhorse’s executive producer.

“Four years after our Kickstarter campaign, our game is set to be released tomorrow. The task was really big and our team although still quite small and we always wanted to deliver, to create the game we wanted and we believed you wanted. Before talking about some background, all of us at Warhorse would like to thank our community, the backers and friends who helped us to bring this dream to life by giving us the chance to develop what we believe is a unique RPG experience!The production realities of game development mean that a ‘release’ version has to be finalized some time before the actual release date. We could have used this time to get some rest, or we could use it to create some additional content and sell it to you as DLC, but we went back to the version-to-be-released and worked on it. The results are obvious: quests are more balanced, RPG progression is smoother, the game runs faster and every facet of the game got more polish. The drawback of course is that most of the data in the old build was replaced and has to be downloaded as a patch. At a hefty size, it’s going to take some time to download and it’s a shame. Still, we strongly believe that after four years wait it will pay off to wait a little bit longer while the Day 1 patch is downloading. Trust me, it will deliver the awesome experience you deserve!”

The game was initially revealed in 2014 on Kickstarter. The Prague-based studio needed £300,000 (about $414,000) to fund the production. The initial goal was easily met, and fans poured in a total of over £1.1 million (about $1.5 million). The campaign stretch goals included the addition of a playable female character, motion capture for cutscenes, a tournament mode, and a canine companion. The game also supports Tobii eye tracking technology, which means that you can use your eyes to select a target, manipulate the in-game camera, or interact with objects by looking at them.

Even though the game comes out tomorrow, you can still take advantage of some pre-order rewards. The bundle includes treasure maps and a mythical armor from the Warhorse tribe. Kickstarter backers will automatically receive these rewards.