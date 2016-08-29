Microsoft Preps 'Minecraft' Boss Battles

Microsoft announced that a future Minecraft update will allow players to test their mettle in two major boss battles. The update also includes a number of other new features, such as slash commands.

Although this update focuses on boss battles, and is even named “Boss Update,” Microsoft said little about the boss fights themselves. All we know at this time is that there will be two of them, and they are designed to challenge players that prefer survival and combat styles of gameplay.

Microsoft also added new features for players that just like to build and be creative in the world of Minecraft. The aforementioned slash commands will allow users to make minor alterations to the world by typing the proper instructions into a command line. There are also several new bricks and other items such as beacons, sea lanterns, sponges and prismarine blocks, all of which can be used for building.

The update will mostly focus on a new ocean area, which is where the bosses will reside. To encourage players to explore this area, Microsoft placed several ocean monuments underwater for players to discover.

The Boss update will be released sometime this fall, and it will be free for all owners of the Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition beta and Minecraft: Pocket Edition.