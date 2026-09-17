Developer uses GPT-6 Astra to get CoD Black Ops 2 Hijacked map running natively inside Minecraft — achieves 45fps performance using Minecraft’s OpenGL context

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Astra rebuilt the dev’s browser-based version of Black Ops 2 that was running ‘on a PC’ inside the popular sandbox game.

Dev gets CoD: Black Ops 2 Hijacked map running natively in Minecraft
(Image credit: Luckey Faraday)

An artificial intelligence and games development enthusiast has demonstrated the Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Hijacked map running natively in Minecraft. In a post on X/Twitter, Luckey Faraday explains that a browser-based port of Black Ops 2 they previously created was first inserted into Minecraft and ran “on a PC screen inside” the game. Then, GPT Astra was used to rebuild the project so that the Hijacked map ran “directly on Minecraft’s own OpenGL context.” Video footage shows the 2012 Call of Duty map running full-screen pretty fluidly at around 45 fps.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.