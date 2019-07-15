MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC Now $254.99

Newegg is getting into the Prime Day action with a GPU deals. Right now the the MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Armor OC for $254.99 with a $15 rebate and using the code FANTECH52 At checkout.

The MSI GeForce 1660 Ti Armor OC features 6GB of GDDR6 memory, a boost up to 1860 MHz and uses MSI’s Armor cooling design.

In our review of the MSI GeForce 1660 Ti OC 6GB, we praised the CPU’s lower operating temperatures, slower fans and aggressive clock rates. However, we didn’t see a ton of real world performance while overclocking, and it’s important to note that the extra long heat sink takes up a lot of room in your rig. But if you are looking for a mid-range GPU, this could be a deal for you.

