Check out This MSI Gaming Notebook for Only $750. That’s 25% Off

Let’s talk about those prime day deals. MSI’s GL63 gaming laptop is currently on sale for an absolute mint, $750. That’s a saving of 25% off its retail price, making this one hell of a steal. So what kinda gaming notebook do you get for 750 big ones?



Well, as standard upon opening your shiny new laptop, you’ll be greeted by a 15.6” 1080p display, running at 60 Hz. An Intel Core i5 8300H processor, packing in 4 cores, 8 threads, and topping out at a healthy 4 GHz. Nvidia’s GTX 1050 Ti GPU, complete with 4 GB of GDDR5 memory. 8GB of expandable DDR4 SODIMM memory running at 2400 MT/s (although no word on whether that’s single or dual channel), and a 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD storage solution as well. Shiny.

That said, this gaming notebook is not without its flaws. That 8GB of DDR4 may be a limiting factor in today’s age of PC gaming. Additionally 256GB of SSD storage may feel somewhat cramped especially if you install more than Apex Legends on it. However there are solutions to these conundrums of ours. MSI’s GL63 gaming notebook also features support for a 2.5” SATA HDD internally as well. Drop $103 extra on a 1TB ADATA Ultimate SU800 SSD, and plump up for a kit of 16GB (2x8GB) Crucial Ballistix Sport LT SO-DIMM memory, for just $66 and you’re looking at one seriously potent, portable gaming notebook for around about $920.

Specifications

Processor Intel Core i5-8300H Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB Memory 8GB DDR4 @ 2400 MT/s Chipset Intel HM730 Resolution 1920x1080 Display Type 15.6" TN Display Primary Storage 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD Additional Storage 2.5" SATA Slot Available Connectivity 3x USB 3.1 Type A, 1x USB 3.1 Type C, Intel Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11 A/C WiFi, HDMI Out (4K @ 30Hz), SD Card Reader, 1x Mic-In, 1x Headphone-out, Bluetooth 5 Dimensions 15.07x10.59x1.14" (WxDxH) Weight 4.9 Lbs

Graphical Worries?

The Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti found in this beauty is the same full fledged variant that you can find in its larger desktop brethren standalone cards. Sure this thing isn’t going to kick maximum ass at ultra in every game title you throw its way compared to some of the latest GPUs emerging from Nvidia’s dark foundries, but it’ll certainly give it a go.

You can expect around 73 fps on average in Doom on High, 83fps in GTA V with high settings and 2x MSAA, a respectable 64 fps in The Witcher 3 on Medium, and near enough 85 fps in World of Warcraft on Quality Preset 7. Those are some pretty comfortable numbers especially for a sub $1000 gaming notebook. The lack of detail might frustrate some, but it’s also worth noting that at 15.6 inches, a 1080p screen has about the same pixel density (141.2 ppi), as a 32-inch 4K display (137.68 ppi), meaning clarity will be king at this form factor, so you’ll definitely benefit from that in-game.

Image Credits: Tom's Hardware/MSI