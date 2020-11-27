MSI's GL65 Laptop Offers RTX 2070 Gaming For $1099

If it's raw performance you're after, a desktop is always the best option, but not everybody has the space for a full setup. In that case, laptops are a viable alternative for small apartments, but they often command a steep premium. Not today though.

We spotted a brilliant Black Friday laptop deal on MSI's GL65 Leopard gaming laptop, which comes packed with an Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics at a price of $1099 -- $300 down from its regular price.

MSI GL65 RTX 2070, 144 Hz Laptop: was $1399, now $1099 at Amazon

This fully-loaded laptop features an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its RTX 2070 graphics card and 144 Hz screen provide high-end ray tracing and tear-free gaming at 1080p resolution.View Deal

You would suspect that at this price, the specs are all a few generations behind, but that isn't the case. The CPU installed in this puppy is the 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10750H with six cores, and the GPU is Nvidia's RTX 2070. Okay, so it's a last-gen GPU, but the RTX 3000 series desktop GPUs mostly pull their performance increase from higher TDP's anyway, which as the limiting factor in laptops means this RTX 2070 won't run behind by much.

Storage provisions are also lavish with a 512GB NVMe SSD included as standard kit, alongside 16 GB of upgradeable DDR4 memory. For IO there are three USB 3.2 ports, one USB Type-C port, individual headphone and mic jacks, Ethernet, Mini-Displayport, and HDMI -- all making this laptop a very complete package.

But what about the bits you actually interact with? On that front, you've got a nicely-sized 15.6-inch Full HD 144 Hz panel that should be excellent for gaming, and the keyboard comes complete with RGB lighting and a numpad.

Of course, there are more powerful laptops out there -- and thinner laptops, but at the end of the day, this deal offers you plenty of performance at a pretty sweet price. This is a great laptop for this pandemic if you ask me, as we're not supposed to be taking it places anyway.

Act fast if you want to score it though: the deal ends in 20 hours.

