Newegg Mistakenly Lists Pricing For Custom GeForce RTX 3090 GPUs

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 (Image credit: Asus)

The GeForce RTX 3090, which will likely destroy even the fastest gaming graphics card, has already gone up on Newegg. Although the U.S. retailer doesn't publicly disclose the pricing, a resourceful Redditor has discovered a way to uncover the prices for the different custom models. We confirmed the postings, and even found a few extra.

The GeForce RTX 3090 is scheduled to go on sale on September 24, just a couple of days from now. Nvidia itself will charge $1,499 for the Founders Edition, but there will be tons of custom options for those of you that don't dig Nvidia's unconventional cooler design or the 12-pin PCIe power connector. However, it appears that you might have to pay a small premium for custom cards (as expected).

Presently, Newegg has posed 14 custom GeForce RTX 3090 SKUs that hail from the major players on the market, including Asus, EVGA, Gigabyte and Zotac. Nevertheless, only eight of the listed SKUs have believable real price tags. The remaining postings seemingly have placeholder pricing as they exceed the $5,000 mark. The GeForce RTX 3090 is going to be expensive, but not that expensive.

Custom GeForce RTX 3090 Pricing

Graphics Card Part Number Pricing Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 OC Edition ROG-STRIX-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING $1,799.99 EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming 24G-P5-3987-KR $1,799.99 EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Gaming 24G-P5-3985-KR $1,729.99 EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 Ultra Gaming 24G-P5-3975-KR $1,619.99 Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 OC Edition TUF-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING $1,599.99 EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 Gaming 24G-P5-3973-KR $1,549.99 EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 Black Gaming 24G-P5-3971-KR $1,529.99 Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 TUF-RTX3090-24G-GAMING $1,499.99

Gamers that want to get something that's closest in pricing to the Founders Edition will find refuge in Asus' TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090, which Newegg lists for $1,499.99. The triple-fan graphics card has a boost clock up to 1,725 MHz, a tiny 1.8% upgrade over the Founders Edition. Moreover, the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 relies on a pair of 8-pin PCIe power connectors in lieu of the 12-pin PCIe power connector that Nvidia is trying to push.

At $1,799.99 a pop, the Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 OC Edition and EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming are the two most expensive custom iterations of the GeForce RTX 3090.

Asus is still reluctant to expose the clock speeds for the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 OC Edition. On the flipside, Newegg lists the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming with a 1,800 MHz boost clock, which represents a 6.2% increase in comparison to the GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition. Being heavily factory-overclocked models, both have steeper power requirements and command three 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

When it comes to specifications and steep price tags, we expect MSI's GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio or Gigabyte's Aorus RTX 3090 Xtreme to be at the same caliber as the Asus and EVGA models.



Official availability of these cards is just days away on 9/24, at which time Newegg and the third-party GPU makers will whip the covers off of full pricing and specs for the RTX 3090. We just hope the cards don't suffer from the soul-crushing shortages we see with the RTX 3080.