Nvidia Hacks Its Own GeForce RTX 3060 Anti-Mining Lock

Early reports are piling up that cryptominers have deciphered Nvidia's anti-mining algorithm on the GeForce RTX 3060. Theoretically, it's one of the best graphics cards, if you could find one for anything close to the official $329 MSRP. The Ampere graphics card was also supposed to be less attractive to miners, but it appears that the chipmaker shot itself in the foot and inadvertently posted a driver that unlocks mining performance on the RTX 3060. Meaning, anyone can unlock full mining performance with a minimum of effort. While we were unable to validate the claims, the bypass seems to deliver on its promise.

Nvidia was pretty confident that its anti-mining algorithm is unhackable, which naturally put out an invitation for cryptominers to try to crack it. The chipmaker even affirmed that "End users cannot remove the hash limiter from the driver. There is a secure handshake between the driver, the RTX 3060 silicon, and the BIOS (firmware) that prevents removal of the hash rate limiter." While the verification sounds like an intricate process, someone has seemingly found a workaround for it.

The simple hack reportedly requires a clean driver install with Nvidia's latest GeForce 370.05 Beta driver and flashing the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with the hacked vBIOS. It's uncertain what kind of work has been done on the vBIOS, never mind flashing one from an unknown source. The vBIOS purportedly originated from an MSI-branded GeForce RTX 3060 model. It's never a good idea to flash a vBIOS from one brand to another, but one YouTuber successfully got the vBIOS to work on his Asus GeForce RTX 3060.

The reports are inconsistent, though, suggesting there might be multiple methods in the wild. PC Watch claims that the hack doesn't require any vBIOS or driver modification whatsoever. Although the Japanese publication didn't share the method, it alleges that anyone can make it work. Meanwhile, Hardwareluxx and ComputerBase confirmed that the GeForce 370.05 Beta driver, which requires membership to the Nvidia Developer Program, alone is sufficient to lift the limiter. Apparently, Nvidia probably messed up something with this particular driver that renders its anti-mining algorithm completely useless.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Nvidia will likely remove the driver and pretend that it never existed. Sadly, the news is everywhere, meaning that cryptominers will be back on the hunt for GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards. Not that they weren't already, considering what we're seeing in our GPU pricing index.