Philips Launch Impressive 49-inch SuperWide QHD Monitor

Philips has just announced the launch of its latest 499P9H SuperWide monitor. This behemoth of a curved screen comes packing a VA, 48.8-inch panel. Although that’s nothing new in the world of monitors, what is impressive about the 499P9H, is the feature set and the price, It’s a 5120x1440 with a 60Hz refresh rate, and although we’ve already seen the likes of that from Dell, the 499P9H, comes in at £990 ($1,130), as opposed to £1016 ($1,350), and also packs in a few other spec changes and additions, that make it more than worth it.
Pumping out a colossal 7.37 million pixels (11-percent less than a 4K screen), it’s the equivalent of lining up two 27-inch 1440p panels side-by-side, removing the bezel, and running it all through a single cable. On top of that you get an 1800 R curvature, a 178º viewing angle, HDCP 2.2 support, a 5ms G2G response time as standard, popping high contrast VA colors, and HDR400 as well. Although that latter spec does come across a little underwhelming, given HDR’s desire for more lumens, it’s still a nice feature set for sure.
|Panel Size & Resolution
|48.8-inch 5120x1440
|Pixel Density
|109 PPI
|Panel Type
|VA, 8-bit
|Maximum Refresh
|60 Hz FreeSync
|Response Time
|5ms G2G
|Contrast Ratio
|3000:1
|Display Inputs
|1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0(b), 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen2
|Connectivity
|1x USB 3.1 Type C Up, 3x USB 3.1 Type A Down, 3.5mm Audio Out, RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
|VESA Mount
|100x100mm
The icing on the cake however, is just how much stuff Philips has crammed into this display. The monitor itself acts as an effective USB hub. Aside from featuring a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection, and two HDMI 2.0b ports, it also packs in a USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 port, for upstream, and power delivery of up to 65W in the process. That last part is important as it effectively turns the 499P9H into a connectivity powerhouse. Because of it, you also get three USB 3.1 Type A ports (one with fast charging), a 3.5mm headphone out jack, and incredibly a Gigabit RJ45 ethernet lan port as well. And then there’s the webcam. A built-in, pop-up, 1080p 2.0 megapixel camera, with microphone and LED indicator, compatible with Windows Hello.
It’s available for sale in the UK/EU now (£990), however unfortunately no word on US pricing or availability just yet.
Well 144Hz version would cost $2500, so you get what you pay for!
60Hz freesync support is just fine unless you have triple sli 2080ti...
So 120/144Hz or higher isn't practical at this size and price. What refresh rate would you accept as a compromise between 60Hz and 120Hz?
I used a 144Hz 27" 1080p monitor the last 10 months and now I'm back on 60Hz and honestly I can not tell the difference but keep in mind I'm not gaming either.
Here's some examples of 'dream monitors' -- pay attention all you gaming monitor manufacturers...
UQHD (3440 x 1440) OLED or Micro LED HDR 34 inch curved (1900R or less) 200Hz G-Sync
SWQHD (5120 x 1440) OLED or Micro LED HDR 49 inch curved (1900R or less) 165Hz G-Sync
UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED or Micro LED HDR 32 inch flat or curved 144Hz G-Sync
We've been waiting for these monitors for years and yet still no shows in the real world. WTF???