Philips Launch Impressive 49-inch SuperWide QHD Monitor

Philips has just announced the launch of its latest 499P9H SuperWide monitor. This behemoth of a curved screen comes packing a VA, 48.8-inch panel. Although that’s nothing new in the world of monitors, what is impressive about the 499P9H, is the feature set and the price, It’s a 5120x1440 with a 60Hz refresh rate, and although we’ve already seen the likes of that from Dell, the 499P9H, comes in at £990 ($1,130), as opposed to £1016 ($1,350), and also packs in a few other spec changes and additions, that make it more than worth it.



Pumping out a colossal 7.37 million pixels (11-percent less than a 4K screen), it’s the equivalent of lining up two 27-inch 1440p panels side-by-side, removing the bezel, and running it all through a single cable. On top of that you get an 1800 R curvature, a 178º viewing angle, HDCP 2.2 support, a 5ms G2G response time as standard, popping high contrast VA colors, and HDR400 as well. Although that latter spec does come across a little underwhelming, given HDR’s desire for more lumens, it’s still a nice feature set for sure.

Panel Size & Resolution 48.8-inch 5120x1440 Pixel Density 109 PPI Panel Type VA, 8-bit Maximum Refresh 60 Hz FreeSync Response Time 5ms G2G Contrast Ratio 3000:1 Display Inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0(b), 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen2 Connectivity 1x USB 3.1 Type C Up, 3x USB 3.1 Type A Down, 3.5mm Audio Out, RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet VESA Mount 100x100mm

The icing on the cake however, is just how much stuff Philips has crammed into this display. The monitor itself acts as an effective USB hub. Aside from featuring a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection, and two HDMI 2.0b ports, it also packs in a USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 port, for upstream, and power delivery of up to 65W in the process. That last part is important as it effectively turns the 499P9H into a connectivity powerhouse. Because of it, you also get three USB 3.1 Type A ports (one with fast charging), a 3.5mm headphone out jack, and incredibly a Gigabit RJ45 ethernet lan port as well. And then there’s the webcam. A built-in, pop-up, 1080p 2.0 megapixel camera, with microphone and LED indicator, compatible with Windows Hello.

It’s available for sale in the UK/EU now (£990), however unfortunately no word on US pricing or availability just yet.