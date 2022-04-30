Radeon RX 6900 XT, Ryzen 7 5800X3D Are Available at MSRP

The official AMD online retail pages currently list the Radeon RX 6900 XT and Ryzen 7 5800X3D as available and for sale at their respective MSRPs. They are selling for $999 and $449, respectively. Or you can buy them both, together, for $1,448. The same prices apply in Europe, with the store using a 1:1 USD to EUR conversion.

While visiting the retail pages, we checked that there was stock and successfully added the titular GPU and CPU to a shopping basket before venturing to the checkout. However, adding another identical GPU or CPU to the basket didn't work – so it looks like AMD has smartly limited the shopping cart to stop folk from buying these up in bulk. It is a good move as not many ordinary PC enthusiasts and gamers will need to buy more than one product. However, we don't know what would happen if we completed checkout and revisited the store using the exact checkout details (name, address, and payment card).

Earlier this week, we happily reported that AMD was selling its newest RDNA2 GPUs, and the attractive new Ryzen 7 5800X3D, for MSRPs - at the PAX East expo in Boston. We pondered whether the sales of the reference design Radeon RX 6700 XT, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Edition GPUs, plus the recently released Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU at the show, at MSRPs, was a sign of things to come. It certainly seems to be playing out that way.

The terrible GPU availability and pricing saga has run for far longer than we care to recount. Moreover, we hope it won't be returning for a third season. The Tom's Hardware GPUs editor looked at the state of the market in some depth mid-week, considering what GPUs are available in reasonable quantities and which are the best bang-per-buck if you wish to read more. The next will be quite telling, so please check back for that.

On the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, this new 3D V-Cache enhanced CPU caused some waves at launch and quickly sold out, with various parties attempting to sell on chips at well over MSRP. We were slightly worried whether AMD had enough of these CPUs in the pipeline, as perhaps it had been taken by surprise by the demand. However, observing the PAX East sales and seeing the wide geographic availability of the 5800X3D direct from AMD has eased those worries.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is a particular 8C/16T CPU in some regards, with it being a first consumer PC processor with 3D-stacked SRAM technology – for 96MB of L3 cache. Moreover, its existence marks a satisfying gaming performance pinnacle to which users of older AM4 systems can aspire. That is why we feel stocks of this chip must be available and remain available for some time. The other note is that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is a good product for its MSRP. Still, the silly post-launch pricing completely ruined it as a sensible proposition (against both AMD and Intel alternatives) to extend your AM4 system's working/gaming life.