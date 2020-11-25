Trending

Radeon RX 6800 XT Roundup: Here Are The Fastest Models

Feel the need for speed? These new RX 6800 XT cards can help.

Radeon RX 6800 XT

Radeon RX 6800 XT (Image credit: AMD)

AMD's Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 (Big Navi) are two of the best gaming graphics cards that money can buy right now. However, the custom models are where the real performance is really at. AMD's partners have launched their personalized iterations today, which are available for purchase at different retailers around the country.

It goes without saying that there is a vast offering of Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 graphics cards on the market now. We've put together a roundup of models whose specifications are available, for those of you who want to know which vendor offers the fastest graphics cards. The graphics cards are ranked them according to their rated clock speeds without taking into consideration their aesthetics, cooling solution or pricing.

It is undoubtedly difficult to find these cards in stock. For your best chance, see our article on how and where to buy a Radeon RX 6800 XT or RX 6800.

Fastest Radeon RX 6800 XT On The Market

Graphics CardBoost Clock (GHz)Game Clock (GHz)
ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi X2,3602,110
Asus Strix LC Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming2,3602,110
Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT SE2,3602,110
Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT2,3602,110
Asus TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6800 XT2,3402,090
PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 XT Limited Edition2,3402,090
PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 XT2,3402,090
XFX Speedster Merc319 Radeon RX 6800 XT Black2,3402,090
ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Phantom Gaming D2,3102,065
PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 6800 XT2,3102,065
Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT2,3102,065
Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming OC2,2852,045
Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 XT2,2502,015

The top Radeon RX 6800 XT models come with a 2,110 MHz game clock and 2,350 MHz boost clock. The ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi X, Asus Strix LC Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming, Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT SE and Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT stand out from the crowd.

At $769.99, the Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is the least expensive one out of the four. The special edition of Sapphire's model retails for $829.99, while the ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi X and Asus Strix LC Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming cost $829.99 and $899.99, respectively.

Fastest Radeon RX 6800 On The Market

Graphics CardBoost Clock (GHz)Game Clock (GHz)
ASRock Radeon RX 6800 Phantom Gaming D2,1901,980
Asus ROG Strix Radeon RX 6800 Gaming2,1901,980
Asus TUF Gaming Radeon RX 68002,1901,980
Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 68002,1901,980
PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 Limited Edition2,1901,980
PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 68002,1901,980
XFX Speedster Merc319 Radeon RX 6800 Black2,1901,980
PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 68002,1701,950
Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 68002,1701,950
Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 Gaming OC2,1551,925
ASRock Radeon RX 6800 Challenger Pro2,1401,905
Gigabyte Radeon RX 68002,1051,815

With the Radeon RX 6800, the list of speediest models jumps up to seven, which is good since consumers have more options to choose from. The candidates share the same clock speeds, promising a 1,980 MHz game clock and 2,190 MHz boost clock.

Admittedly, retailers haven't listed the majority of the custom Radeon RX 6800 models. Out of the list of seven models, the ASRock Radeon RX 6800 Phantom Gaming D and the Asus TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6800 seem to be the most affordable at $679.99.