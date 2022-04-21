EVGA RTX 3060 XC Now Available Near MSRP, Nvidia RTX FE Restock Incoming

It has been impossible to purchase a modern gaming graphics card at its recommended price for the past six or seven quarters, but with recent restock campaigns by Nvidia and EVGA, things are slowly getting back to normal. Right now, EVGA is selling its custom GeForce RTX 3060 XC Black Gaming graphics board with a $30 discount from its list price.

The GeForce RTX 3060 XC Black Gaming (12G-P5-3655-KR) is currently in stock at EVGA's online store for $369.99, which is $30 below EVGA's list price (due to a $30 instant rebate). At present, GeForce RTX 3060 boards are selling for around $500 and higher by retailers. Cards like these cost at least $470 on eBay, but most offerings are still around $500 or higher, so EVGA's offering looks quite competitive. Nvidia's MSRP for the GeForce RTX 3060 is $329, so EVGA's RTX 3060 XC Black Gaming is very close to that.

Nvidia and EVGA's restock campaigns are clearly aimed to bring GeForce RTX 30-series graphics boards to gamers at more or less decent prices. It looks like Nvidia has managed to increase supply of its Ampere GPUs either by improving yields at Samsung Foundry or by placing additional orders as prices of graphics board have been declining for several weeks now, according to our frequently updated GPU Pricing Index.

GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs are returning to shelves! Keep an eye on our Restocked & Reloaded landing page here as we continue to make more supply available →https://t.co/d0ziJIop64April 21, 2022 See more

Interestingly, Nvidia's chief financial officer Colette Kress implied several times that shortages of its up-to-date products would begin to ease around middle-2022 and as we see from pricing and availability of GeForce RTX 30-series offerings, this is what may be happening. In fact, supply situation may get even better in the second half of 2022, Kress said back in January.

(Image credit: EVGA)

EVGA's GeForce RTX 3060 XC Black Gaming graphics card is powered by Nvidia's GA106 GPU with 3584 CUDA cores clocked at up to 1777 MHz (boost), which is in line with Nvidia's recommendations. The board carries 12GB of GDDR6 memory with a 192-bit interface and a 15 GT/s data transfer rate. The card has four display outputs (three DisplayPort 1.4a, one HDMI 2.1) and comes with a rather minimalistic (by today's standards) dual-slot dual-fan cooling system. The device is about 20 cm long, so it will fit into most modern gaming desktops.