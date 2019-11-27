Valve Hits Kill Switch on Steam Controller, Sells Old Inventory for $5 Each

(Image credit: Valve)

The Steam Controller was all the hype early in development, but ultimately it saw few adopters and far less love than the community was expecting Consequently, it’s no surprise that Valve has announced that it won’t be making any more. This comes just a year after Valve discontinued Steam Link. It’s not all bad, though. If you’re quick, you can still grab one for just $5.

The Steam Controller dates back to 2013, when it was introduced to compliment both the Steam Link hardware and the concept of Steam Machine "PC consoles," both of which also never gained much traction. It appears that as appealing as it might be to try to mix sofa gaming and PC gaming, these two worlds simply weren’t meant to be blended together.

The controller itself was, despite its lack of popularity, praised for its flexibility and customizability. It had a very controversial design with two trackpads and a single analog stick, rather than a pair of analog sticks and arrow keys as you’d see on most controllers. Although this unusual design could be part of what kept adoption rates low.

Nevertheless, the controller is now at a 90% discount and selling for just $5, plus shipping. Hilariously, the shipping costs more than the controller itself, so the purchase will end up costing you $13 – but even that’s still a great price. Quantities are limited, and Valve is reporting a longer delivery time than usual, so be fast if you still want to score one.