Microsoft Announces Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, New Headphones

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft today announced the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2, new devices with upgraded parts, as well as refreshed Surface Headphones. The company is also finally releasing the Surface Earbuds.

The Surface Go 2 will release on May 12 starting at $399, while the Surface Book 3 will follow on May 21 starting at $1,599.



Microsoft Surface Book 3 (13.5-inch) Microsoft Surface Book 3 (15-inch) Microsoft Surface Go 2 CPU Intel Core i5-1035G7 or Intel Core i7-1065G7 Intel Core i7-1065G7 Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y or 8th Gen Intel Core M3 GPU Intel Iris Plus with Core i5, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q with Core i7 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q (Quadro RTX 3000 in commercial units) Intel UHD Graphics 615 RAM 8, 16 or 32GB 16 or 32GB 4GB or 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB. 2TB SSD 64GB eMMC or 128GB SSD Display 13.5-inch PixelSense display, 3:2 aspect ratio, 3000 x 2000 15 inch PixelSense display, 3:2 aspect ratio, 3240 x 2160 10.5-inch PixelSense display, 3:2 aspect ratio, 1920 x 1280 Battery Up to 15.5 hours with keyboard base Up to 17.5 hours with keyboard base Up to 10 hours Power Supply 65W with Core i5, 102W with Core i7 127W 24W Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6, LTE Advanced Operating System Windows 10 Home or Pro Windows 10 Home or Pro Windows 10 Home in S Mode Cameras 5.0MP front-facing, 8.0MP rear facing 5.0MP front-facing, 8.0MP rear facing 5.0MP front-facing, 8.0MP rear facing Starting Price $1,599 $2,299 $399 Release Date May 21 May 21 May 12

Surface Go 2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Microsoft) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Microsoft) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Microsoft)

The Surface Go 2 is getting a bigger display (10.5 inches) in the same size chassis as the original. It’s also getting new processors with either a Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y or 8th Gen Intel Core M3, which Microsoft claims offers up to 64% faster performance than the previous model .

The tablet will be available with Wi-Fi 6 as well as LTE Advanced using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X16 LTE modem. The Surface Go 2 has a USB Type-C port, the proprietary Surface Connector, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot.

Surface Book 3

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Microsoft) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Microsoft) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Microsoft)

For more power, the Surface Book 3 is getting an update to Intel’s 10th Gen Ice Lake chips and Nvidia GeForce GTX GPUs (Microsoft claims the 15-inch model should be enough for 1080p gaming at 60 fps). It’s largely keeping the same design as the previous models. It offers up to 32GB of RAM and what Microsoft says is “the fastest SSD we have ever shipped.”

CPU options go up to an Intel Core i7-1065G7. The 13-incher will either use Intel Iris Plus graphics (with a Core i5-1035G7) or a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q . The 15-inch device will use a GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q.

Like the previous model, this will use USB Type-C but not Thunderbolt 3. A commercial version of the Surface Book 3 will offer Quadro RTX 3000 graphics.

Surface Headphones 2

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is also revamping its over-the-ear headphones with the Surface Headphones 2. Perhaps the most obvious addition is a new black colorway, though light gray will still be available. Additionally, the company is promising 20 hours of battery life.

The earcups will rotate 180 degrees, which should make Surface Headphones 2 more comfortable to wear around your neck when you’re not listening to music.



Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 Microsoft Surface Earbuds Frequency Response 20–20kHz 20 –20 kHz Noise Cancellation Up to 30 dB (active noise cancellation), Up to 40 dB (passive noise cancellation) N/A Speaker 40mm Free Edge speaker 13.6mm driver Battery Up to 20 hours (Bluetooth, ANC on) Up to eight hours continuous, up to 24 hours with charging case Price $249 $199 Release Date May 12 May 12

Surface Earbuds

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft delayed the Surface Earbuds from a launch last fall, but they’ll arrive on May 12 for $199. The Earbuds have touch controls and an 8 hour charge that can be increased to 24 hours with time in the charging case.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

All of these devices, as well as a new, $259.99 Surface Dock 2 with faster charging and data transfer rates for all Surface devices, $99.99 USB-C travel hub and some keyboards and mice are available for pre-order today.