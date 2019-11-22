Surface Laptop 3 Deals Start Early as Microsoft Takes $300 Off 256GB Model

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Black Friday tech deals are starting a week early over at Microsoft. The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 has dropped $300 on the model with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

That makes it the same price as the base model, which as just a paltry 128GB. This goes across all colors as well as both aluminum and Alcantara-clad devices.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $1,299, now $999 @ Microsoft

This sweet deal on the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 lets you get 256GB storage for the same price of the base model, which usually only has half of that.View Deal

On consumer models, the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 is where to get Intel's Ice Lake CPUs. (The 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 has AMD's Ryzen processors).

Microsoft also has deals on the Surface Pro 7 bundled with a keyboard. You can get a 10th Gen Core i3, 4GB of RAM and 128GB for $649 or a Core i5 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD for $799. Each is a savings of $230.