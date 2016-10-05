Trending

'VR Funhouse' Getting Touch Support, Two More Levels

Oculus Touch isn’t out yet, but Nvidia is ready for the launch. The graphics company revealed that Touch support is coming to its free VR game, VR Funhouse, which will open it up to a new wave of gamers. Nvidia said that gamers downloaded VR Funhouse more than 100,000 since its release and the company is excited for more people to try the game.

The upcoming update to VR Funhouse includes two new games to play, which brings the total to nine. You can try your luck at shooting hoops in HotShot Basketball, or see how many rubber octopi you can stick against the wall in Wall Walker Toss.

VR Funhouse is a Steam VR game, and Steam VR supports Oculus Rift and Touch already, so you may be asking why the game needs official Touch support. The truth is, it probably doesn’t require official Nvidia support, but there’s good reason for the company to include proper support. VR Funhouse is primarily a tech demo to showcase Nvidia’s VR Works technologies and provide developers with a blueprint to add Nvidia’s features into their own game.

By adding official Touch support to the VR Funhouse Modkit, Rift developers can easily implement Nvidia’s VRworks technologies, such as PhysX-calculated haptic feedback and sound reproduction. The modkit provides developers with the assets, blueprints, and artwork from VR Funhouse, which they can use in their own projects. Vive developers have had access to these tools since the beginning of September. Oculus developers will soon enjoy the same resources.

Oculus hasn’t yet revealed the Touch launch date, so we’re not sure when the VR Funhouse update is coming, but we get the impression that VR Funhouse will be ready for Touch launch day.

  • Jeff Fx 05 October 2016 17:31
    >VR Funhouse is primarily a tech demo to showcase Nvidia’s VR Works technologies and provide developers with a blueprint to add Nvidia’s features into their own game.

    Yep, the funhouse games don't compare well to other VR offerings except in visual quality, but it's a really good tech demo for developers.
  • computerguy72 06 October 2016 00:34
    The physics and detail of the animation/models in VR Funhouse is probably the best over almost any Vive title - and it's free. These Nvidia features will add a lot of fidelity to a considerable number of games. The games are a lot more fun than Jeff FX seems to think (in my house these are among the most popular) and we are most excited about getting the HotShot basketball update.
  • virtualban 06 October 2016 12:35
    Nvidia said that gamers downloaded VR Funhouse more than 100,000 *times* since its release and the company is excited for more people to try the game.
