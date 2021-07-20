WD easystore 8TB External Hard Drive Falls to Its Lowest Price of the Summer

At Best Buy, WD’s easystore 8TB external hard drive has been given a $40 price cut — taking it down to just $179.99 .

If you’ve been on the lookout for a reliable external storage solution, this is one of the best deals you’ll find right now.

WD easystore 8TB external hard drive: was $220, now $180 at Best Buy

Right now at Best Buy, you can grab a fast 8TB of 7,200-RPM HDD storage for a mere $179.99. That's far less than what you would pay for the drive inside if you bought it separately!

Most of WD’s external hard drives at this capacity and speed sell for upwards of $200, so you can be certain of a good deal here. It’s also as easy as plug and play — just connect this to your computer via USB 3.0 and get up to 5Gbps of throughput.

Plus, you can make the most of this drive with the included software package that has utilities and backup capabilities. The drive also has a two-year warranty, making it an overall powerful and low-risk solution for any of your storage problems.