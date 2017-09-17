Aerocool Project 7 850W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the ACP-850FP7's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 5.6mV 7.2mV 6.7mV 10.8mV Pass 20% Load 10.5mV 7.9mV 7.1mV 14.8mV Pass 30% Load 11.6mV 9.3mV 7.9mV 15.0mV Pass 40% Load 13.0mV 9.9mV 9.7mV 15.9mV Pass 50% Load 15.6mV 10.2mV 9.1mV 17.5mV Pass 60% Load 17.4mV 11.2mV 10.6mV 19.8mV Pass 70% Load 19.6mV 12.8mV 12.3mV 20.1mV Pass 80% Load 22.6mV 12.7mV 13.0mV 21.9mV Pass 90% Load 24.3mV 14.2mV 12.9mV 23.9mV Pass 100% Load 27.2mV 15.6mV 14.1mV 25.8mV Pass 110% Load 30.4mV 16.2mV 16.3mV 29.6mV Pass Cross-Load 1 21.4mV 9.4mV 9.0mV 13.7mV Pass Cross-Load 2 27.6mV 15.6mV 13.4mV 25.9mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Our ripple suppression readings are very good. We might not be seeing Super Flower's flawless readings at +12V, but keep in mind that the ACP-850FP7 also doesn't use the extra ripple filtering caps that SF's units are equipped with (on their modular cables).

In other words, Aerocool didn't have to rely on special modular cables, which are typically bulky enough to cause headaches when it comes to cable management.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content