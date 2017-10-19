Trending

AMD Radeon RX 570 Graphics Card Price List

By

AMD's Radeon RX 570 uses the same Polaris 10 GPU as the company's faster RX 580, but with four compute unites disabled. The RX 570 also employs lower base and boost clock rates. But at least it retains the processor's complete back-end, including 32 ROPs and a 256-bit memory interface.

In games, the RX 570 is notably slower than AMD's Radeon RX 580 and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060. However, it's considerably faster than the Radeon RX 560 and GeForce GTX 1050 Ti.

At its original price between $150 and $190, the RX 570 filled a niche in the market between low-end and mid-range GPUs. However, due to supply issues caused by a resurgence in cryptocurrency mining, the RX 570 currently sells at much higher prices.


MORE: Best Deals

AMD Radeon RX 500 Series GPUs

GPUAMD Radeon RX 580AMD Radeon RX 570AMD Radeon RX 560AMD Radeon RX 550
Code-nameEllesmere XTEllesmereBaffinLexa
Shader Units230420481024512
Texture Units1441286432
ROPs32321616
Transistor Count5.7 Billion5.7 Billion3 Billion2.2 Billion
Base Clock / Boost Clock1257 MHz / 1340 MHz1168 MHz / 1244 MHz1175 MHz / 1275 MHz1100 MHz / 1183 MHz
MemoryUp To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8 Gb/s256-bitUp To 8GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s256-bitUp To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s128-bitUp To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s128-bit
TDP185W150W80W50W


MORE: Best Graphics


MORE: AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review


MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table


MORE: All Graphics Content

Below is a list of all currently available RX 570 graphics cards, separated by brand:

Gigabyte

Gigabyte Radeon FX 570 Aorus 4GB GDDR5View Deal

Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 Gaming 4GB GDDR5View Deal

PowerColor

PowerColor Radeon RX 570 Red Devil 4GB GDDR5View Deal

PowerColor Radeon RX 570 Red Dragon 4GB GDDR5View Deal

Sapphire

Sapphire Radeon RX 570 Nitro+ 4GB GDDR5View Deal

Sapphire Radeon RX 570 Nitro+ 8GB GDDR5View Deal

Sapphire Radeon RX 570 Pulse 4GB GDDR5View Deal

XFX

XFX RX 570 RS XXX Edition OC+ 4GB GDDR5View Deal
2 Comments Comment from the forums