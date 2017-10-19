AMD Radeon RX 570 Graphics Card Price List

AMD's Radeon RX 570 uses the same Polaris 10 GPU as the company's faster RX 580, but with four compute unites disabled. The RX 570 also employs lower base and boost clock rates. But at least it retains the processor's complete back-end, including 32 ROPs and a 256-bit memory interface.

In games, the RX 570 is notably slower than AMD's Radeon RX 580 and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060. However, it's considerably faster than the Radeon RX 560 and GeForce GTX 1050 Ti.

At its original price between $150 and $190, the RX 570 filled a niche in the market between low-end and mid-range GPUs. However, due to supply issues caused by a resurgence in cryptocurrency mining, the RX 570 currently sells at much higher prices.



AMD Radeon RX 500 Series GPUs

GPU AMD Radeon RX 580 AMD Radeon RX 570 AMD Radeon RX 560 AMD Radeon RX 550 Code-name Ellesmere XT Ellesmere Baffin Lexa Shader Units 2304 2048 1024 512 Texture Units 144 128 64 32 ROPs 32 32 16 16 Transistor Count 5.7 Billion 5.7 Billion 3 Billion 2.2 Billion Base Clock / Boost Clock 1257 MHz / 1340 MHz 1168 MHz / 1244 MHz 1175 MHz / 1275 MHz 1100 MHz / 1183 MHz Memory Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8 Gb/s256-bit Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s256-bit Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s128-bit Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s128-bit TDP 185W 150W 80W 50W



Below is a list of all currently available RX 570 graphics cards, separated by brand:

Gigabyte

Gigabyte Radeon FX 570 Aorus 4GB GDDR5 View Deal

Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 Gaming 4GB GDDR5 View Deal

PowerColor

PowerColor Radeon RX 570 Red Devil 4GB GDDR5 View Deal

PowerColor Radeon RX 570 Red Dragon 4GB GDDR5 View Deal

Sapphire

Sapphire Radeon RX 570 Pulse 4GB GDDR5 View Deal

XFX