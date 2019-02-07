AMD Radeon VII 16GB Review: A Surprise Attack on GeForce RTX 2080

Performance Results: Gaming at 3840 x 2160

By strategically turning down quality settings or disabling anti-aliasing, it’s possible to keep Radeon VII churning out smooth performance at 3840 x 2160.

Radeon VII’s 16GB of HBM2 and massive memory bandwidth increase the new card’s advantage over Radeon RX Vega 64. The geometric mean of its average frame rates is now almost 33% higher, exceeding 63 FPS compared to Vega 64’s 48 FPS. AMD even comes a little closer to GeForce RTX 2080 by achieving 93% of its average frame rate across our suite.

Of course, average frame rates aren’t everything. AMD knows that its big advantage is Radeon VII’s beefy memory subsystem, so the company is beating that drum hard with data showing where 8GB and 11GB cards may be overrun. We think this topic deserves further exploration, and we plan to run additional data using multiple products from both companies to isolate frame time aberrations.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Battlefield V (DX12)

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

