Antec HCG1000 Extreme 1000W PSU Review: Good Looks For $150

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the HCG1000 Extreme’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

The PSU fares well under light and moderate loads.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the HCG1000 Extreme's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dial are 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.211A 0.501A 0.484A 0.196A 19.758 66.175% 570 RPM 26.4 dB(A) 0.661 12.082V 5.016V 3.327V 5.120V 29.857 115.34V 2 2.472A 0.999A 0.995A 0.391A 40.196 79.025% 570 RPM 26.4 dB(A) 0.835 12.087V 5.014V 3.325V 5.114V 50.865 115.31V 3 3.663A 1.498A 1.474A 5.108A 59.693 83.840% 573 RPM 26.4 dB(A) 0.906 12.088V 5.014V 3.325V 5.108V 71.199 115.28V 4 4.920A 1.996A 1.988A 0.784A 80.096 86.664% 573 RPM 26.4 dB(A) 0.945 12.089V 5.014V 3.325V 5.103V 92.421 115.26V

In two of four tests, Antec's HCG1000 Extreme exceeded the 80% efficiency mark. Its fan spun slowly, even though we had the semi-passive feature enabled. At least on our sample, this capability only worked at very low operating temperatures. We weren't bothered, though. It's more important to us that heat is removed quietly under light loads.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification (revision 1.4), along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.513 73.601% 0.068 5.125V 0.697 115.36V 2 0.250A 1.281 76.845% 0.152 5.122V 1.667 115.36V 3 0.550A 2.815 77.805% 0.269 5.115V 3.618 115.36V 4 1.000A 5.107 78.136% 0.359 5.106V 6.536 115.36V 5 1.501A 7.644 78.352% 0.409 5.094V 9.756 115.35V 6 3.001A 15.171 76.148% 0.471 5.056V 19.923 115.34V

The 5VSB rail isn't as efficient as we'd like from a high-end power supply. Seasonic's Focus platform needs an updated 5VSB regulator able to facilitate higher efficiency levels.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.127V 5.019V 3.329V 5.125V 7.918 0.446 115.4V Standby 0.047 0.005 115.4V

Measured vampire power was very low with both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measure acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber is below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results are obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature is between 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Antec's HCG1000 Extreme features a conservative fan profile that keeps the cooling fan at low speeds. For reasons unknown to us, the semi-passive mode wasn't active on our sample, even after specifically enabling it for this test.

