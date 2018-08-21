Trending

Antec HCG1000 Extreme 1000W PSU Review: Good Looks For $150

By

Our Verdict

Here in the U.S., Antec's HCG1000 Extreme sells for $149. That's a great price compared to competing 1000W power supplies with 80 PLUS Gold efficiency ratings. As a result, this model deserves attention from anyone shopping for high performance and unique aesthetics.

For

  • Great performance per dollar ratio
  • Quiet for a high-capacity 80 PLUS Gold PSU
  • Fully modular
  • 6x PCIe and 2x EPS connectors to support high-end workstations
  • Fluid dynamic bearing fan should last a long time
  • 10-year warranty
  • Distinctive external design

Against

  • Big voltage drops on the 3.3V rail during our transient response tests
  • Failed one of our EMI tests
  • Short distance between peripheral connectors complicates installation
  • Our sample's semi-passive mode didn't work properly

Features & Specifications

Antec's 1000W High Current Gamer Extreme power supply is a feast for the eyes. Its gold and glossy finish are unlike anything we've seen before. Under the hood, Antec utilizes a Seasonic Focus Plus Gold platform, so we already know that this PSU serves up high performance and long-term reliability. We hoped that an Extreme descriptor would indicate Seasonic's higher-end Prime platform. But we're also glad to see such a capable model selling for $150, and a Prime-based version would have cost a lot more.

As it stands, the HCG1000 Extreme is about $10 cheaper than Seasonic's own Focus Plus Gold (SSR-1000FX). It sports a much more attractive exterior, a larger 135mm fan, and more connectors. Inside, the two PSUs are identical, and their warranties are the same. So, if you have to pick between them, Antec's offering is the obvious choice. Corsair's RM1000x and EVGA's SuperNOVA 1000 G3 are interesting alternatives with similar capacities and 80 PLUS Gold efficiency certifications. Both are more expensive, though.

The HCG Extreme family currently consists of 850W and 1000W members. While we like that Antec hit a $149 price point with its 1000W model, the 850W version is too expensive at $139. The HCG850 Extreme should sell for $120 or $125 to effectively compete with Seasonic's Focus Plus Gold 850 and Corsair's RM850x, or even Antec's own HCG850 Gold, which is available for less than $110. 

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)Seasonic
Max. DC Output1000W
Efficiency80 PLUS Gold, ETA-A (88-91%)
NoiseLAMBDA-A- (25-30 dB[A])
Modular✓ (fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)0 - 50°C
Over-Voltage Protection
Under-Voltage Protection
Over-Power Protection
Over-Current (+12V) Protection
Over-Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Surge Protection
Inrush Current Protection
Fan Failure Protection
No Load Operation
Cooling135mm fluid dynamic bearing fan (HA13525H12F-Z)
Semi-Passive Operation✓ (selectable)
Dimensions (W x H x D)152 x 87 x 162mm
Weight1.67 kg (3.68 lb)
Form FactorATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
Warranty10 years

The HCG1000 Extreme earns 80 PLUS Gold and ETA-A efficiency certifications, plus a LAMBDA-A- noise rating on Cybenetics' scale. That's pretty good for a 1000W power supply crammed into such compact dimensions.

All of the protection features we expect from a desktop PSU are accounted for, and Antec's FDB-based fan promises enhanced reliability and lower noise output compared to a double ball bearing fan. Antec does claim there's a semi-passive mode able to stop the fan from spinning under light loads, but the feature wasn't working properly on the sample we tested.

A 10-year warranty matches the coverage you'd get from Corsair or EVGA in this price range.

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps25258330.3
Watts125996153.6
Total Max. Power (W)1000

The +12V rail is powerful; it can deliver up to 83A of current. Moreover, the combined power of the minor rails is sufficient for any modern PC. Finally, the 5VSB rail has 3A of maximum current output.

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables
DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (550mm)1118-22AWGYes
4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm)2216AWGYes
6+2 pin PCIe (550mm) 4418AWGYes
6+2 pin PCIe (550mm+100mm) 2418AWGYes
SATA (400mm+90mm+90mm+90mm)2818AWGNo
Four-pin Molex (500mm+100mm+100mm+100mm)1418AWGNo
SATA (400mm+90mm+90mm+90mm) / Four-pin Molex (+100mm+100mm)14 / 218AWGNo
FDD Adapter (+105mm)1122AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler1116AWG-

There are two EPS and eight PCIe connectors, which are plenty for a 1000W power supply. The number of SATA connectors is increased as well, while a sextet of four-pin Molex connectors should cover most densely-packed PCs. Antec also includes a FDD adapter in its cable bundle.

Image 1 of 13

Image 2 of 13

Image 3 of 13

Image 4 of 13

Image 5 of 13

Image 6 of 13

Image 7 of 13

Image 8 of 13

Image 9 of 13

Image 10 of 13

Image 11 of 13

Image 12 of 13

Image 13 of 13

MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • richardvday 21 August 2018 14:12
    I am very curious why so many 1000W or larger PSU's ? How many of these do they actually sell ? How many people need a 1000w PSU ? 500-600W seems the sweet spot that most people would need. I have an 850W that I have been kicking myself in the head for ever since really. I need 500W so my efficiency sucks, wasting energy.
    Reply
  • totalinsanity4 23 August 2018 01:22
    PSUs are actually most efficient when you're at about half load, so people with 500-600W loads will actually be seeing a slightly lower power bill with a 1000W PSU than, for instance, a 650W one
    Reply
  • richardvday 23 August 2018 12:24
    And idling ?
    Reply
  • crmaris 24 August 2018 05:22
    modern PSUs featuring LLC resonant converters also have good efficiency under light loads regardless capacity, given that their design is good. With LLC Burst Mode efficiency under light loads vastly improves.
    Reply
  • test_purch1 24 August 2018 11:59
    Test Automation comment 1535112055212
    Reply