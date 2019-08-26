ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 Review: Full-Featured, Compact

Trending

How We Test

We’ll be comparing the ASRock Z570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 to Gigabyte Z570-I Aorus Pro Wi-Fi (review upcoming), as they are both Mini-ITX size boards. We’ve also included the Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus Wi-Fi as a data set as well. Just note that it’s a larger full-ATX model.

Comparison Products

ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus Wi-Fi

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Pro Wi-Fi

The test systems are as close as we can to running the same specifications. Though memory may be different brands, the speed and primary timings are the same as well as the GPU. We use as an updated W10 64-bit OS (1903) with all threat mitigations applied.

Test System Components

SoundIntegrated HD audio
NetworkIntegrated gigabit networking
Graphics DriverGeForce 413.36

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
PCMark 10Version 2.0.2115 64Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
3DMarkVersion 2.9.6631 64Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Preset
Cinebench R15Build RC184115DEMOOpenGL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Cinebench R20Version RBBENCHMARK281795Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version SSE2_2019Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 1.2.2Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
Corona 1.4Version 1.4Custom benchmark
7-ZipVersion 19.00Integrated benchmark
Game Tests and Settings
Ashes of the Singularity: EscalationVersion 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440Crazy Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440
F1 20172017 Season, Abu Dhabi track, RainMedium PresetUltra High Preset

3 Comments
  • LordVile 26 August 2019 13:14
    Glad I bough the Aorus one. That little bit of heat sink over the chokes will block a few cooler brackets.
  • sstanic 26 August 2019 15:16
    If you could explain that power discrepancy please? LordVile your opinion on Aorus I Pro?
  • basti511 29 August 2019 12:35
    Is it not possible at all to have a Gen 4 m.2 (specifically the Aorus) at the rear, even in a sandwich style case like the Ghost S1 by Louqe? I was so set on getting the ASRock board specifically because it has more 4-pin fan connectors which I'll need with an AIO and extra fan. Now I'm not so sure anymore whether that is the right board since I already have the Aorus NVMe Gen4 SSD. What to do? Wait for the Strix? Any word on when that is coming out?
