Asus ROG Strix RTX 2080 Super OC Review: Premium Card with a Premium Price

Moving up to the increasingly popular 4K resolution and using ultra settings, the Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC card averaged 61.6 fps, which puts it between the EVGA Hybrid (62.0) and the RTX 2080 Super FE (61.2). We again see a negligible difference between our test cards at the higher resolution.
While we averaged 60 fps overall, five titles, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Red Dead Redemption 2, Metro Exodus, The Division 2, and Borderlands 3 averaged less than 60 fps. Shadow of the Tomb Raider will give you a decent gaming experience at this resolution and setting; however, the rest will likely need lower image quality to raise the frame rate to more acceptable levels.
To show what happens at lowered settings, we also have 4K medium results in the various galleries. The Asus card averaged 82.8 fps across our test suite, and stayed above 60 fps average performance in every game we tested. There will be exceptions to that rule in more demanding games, but overall a blend between medium to ultra settings should result in very playable performance, even at 4K.
You'll notice we're moving to a new charting system, which will allow us to show more GPUs in the charts without a ton of effort. I'm quite pleased with my macro and VBA hacking in Excel that makes all of this possible. Comments or suggestions are welcome (constructive or otherwise). Distilling down tons of frametime logs into a digestible format is the end goal, and past experience suggests almost no one cared about some of the additional charts we used to provide.
This is not related to the graphs, but to the main landing page in general. I feel that TH website feels more 'texty' Large fonts of text with very little gaps between headlines and not enough images makes it not so pleasant to look at or read. For example I like how wccftech's site design is(though that is too much of images and less of text). A balance would be great. My preference would be between anandtech and wccftech (leaning almost towards anandtech). But then looks are totally subjective. Just sharing my thoughts.
Nearly everything related to presentation on the website is out of our hands -- it's controlled by Future, which has a standardized CMS for most of their sites. AnandTech is one of the exceptions -- transition to our Vanilla CMS has been indefinitely delayed. Anyway, are you saying we have too much text on our front page? The usual complaint is too many ads, which is also out of our hands.
For articles, we try to mix in a few images and tables with the text every 3-5 paragraphs, but we do tend to get technical and sometimes just a bit long-winded. It's sort of the reputation Tom's has built of the years: go deep. Cheers!
The website is completely unreadable with that Playerunknown Battlegrounds background. Until that comes off I will stay away from your site and refer everyone to other tech review and testing websites.
Not sure about the ads, most websites show so much ads, that its literally impossible to surf a website without an adblocker, especially toms. No offence, I am a tomshardware reader since the dial up era, but the site was a lot nicer back then.
Regarding the text part, the top part of the landing page looks a bit cluttered. Especially the headings on the right layout. The fonts dont have to be so big. Anybody who cant read smaller than that font will zoom in. But for 99% that is not a problem. Presentation becomes important. The same headings on anandtech are in a big grey box. Looks neat. Even the seperators (the 2 horizontal red lines) between section looks a bit kiddish, Its 2020, you can do much better than that. Then again, opinions are subjective.
I know that the ads are for the benefits of said sites and I don't mind supporting them by turning my blocker off, but some of them are so disruptive to the end user experience, to the point of PRESSURING the user into using adblockers.
Especially on Youtube, when I'm watching entertainment-type content. Something just happens to get a good laugh out of me, and then - BAM! A Manscaped ad.
That's so bloody annoying. I miss the days when the ads were just at the beginning and end of the content...
What I don't understand about this page is when I am browsing on my laptop, whatever video that is playing will follow me wherever I scroll. There is a reason why people scroll away from the video in the first place, and even though it kind of minimized to a small box, it is still very annoying when there isn't a lot of screen estate on a laptop.
Anyway back to this review, I am not sure why bother to review a RTX 2080 Super now since its been released for a long time. Typically we should expect good cooling with the ROB Strix version, though the price will turn most people away. There are other alternatives that are just as good if not better, instead of paying the Asus tax.
The Asus Tax strikes again...
Out of everything Asus I've tried/seen myself, the only thing I'm impressed with is the bios menu on their motherboards.
So popular and overrated.
