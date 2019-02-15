BenQ PD2700U 4K HDR Monitor Review: Pro-Level Accuracy, Attractive Price

Grayscale, Gamma and Color

The PD2700U ships in the sRGB picture mode, which is factory-certified for accuracy. Our sample met the values on the enclosed data sheet. If you want sRGB, this monitor is right on the money.

Grayscale & Gamma Tracking

We describe our grayscale and gamma tests in detail here.

Default grayscale tracking is a bit cool, but the errors are all less than 3dE, the level generally accepted as the visible threshold. Based on this, we don’t see need to calibrate the PD2700U. But we did anyway and found an unexpected benefit. Check out the color results below to see what that is.

Calibration took grayscale to an extremely low error level of just 0.5dE. Only the 10 percent step measures above 1dE, which is extremely impressive. Gamma improved as well, with the dip at 10 percent now nearly erased. Luminance rides just under the 2.2 line, but that cannot be seen by the naked eye.

Comparisons

Before calibration, the PD2700U placed second in grayscale error among the comparison monitors. After adjustment, it moved to the top of the pack with a superb 0.5dE score. It easily competes with professional monitors costing much more.

Gamma tracking after calibration to 200 nits was also extremely tight with a mere 0.1 range of values and a 2.27 percent deviation from 2.2. This bodes extremely well for color gamut accuracy, which we’ll cover now.

Color Gamut Accuracy

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, click here.

The PD2700U hits the marks for sRGB almost perfectly out of the box. There are slight hue errors in cyan and magenta, and blue and red are a tiny bit under-saturated. None of that causes visible problem, as the average error is just 1.45dE, well below the visible point.

Calibration fixed these issues and delivered an unexpected benefit. Normally, primary color points are not affected when grayscale is adjusted, but the PD2700U’s User mode increased their saturation a small amount. It isn’t huge, but it does make color a bit more vibrant. And accuracy is still superb at just 1.27dE average. That’s why it’s worth making our recommended changes.

Comparisons

No one will be dissatisfied with the PD2700U’s color accuracy in the default sRGB mode. But calibration not only slightly improved grayscale and gamma, it increased color saturation. This is somewhat unusual but certainly not unwelcome. With the proper tweaks, its performance is at the reference level.

It is unfortunate that there is no DCI-P3 gamut option, but sRGB volume is good at just over 108 percent. There is a little bonus green and red, which is welcome for HDR signals. Though not marketed as such, the PD2700U certainly qualifies as a professional display.

