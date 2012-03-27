System Builder Marathon, March 2012: $1250 Enthusiast PC

Test System And Benchmarks

It will be interesting to see how AMD’s FX-6100 will fare compared to Intel’s Core i5-2400, especially when overclocked since the FX chip has an unlocked multiplier and two extra execution cores. Plus, the FX-6100 system’s dual Radeon HD 6950 CrossFire setup has a theoretical advantage over the Radeon HD 7970 when it comes to raw frame rates, although the single card is a more elegant solution.

Current $1250 Enthusiast PC Test Settings Standard Speed Overclocked Motherboard ASRock P67 Pro3 SE LGA 1155, Intel P67 chipset Unchanged Processor Intel Core i5-24003.1 GHz (3.4 GHz Turbo Boost), Quad-Core, 6 MB L3 Cache 3.6 to 3.7 GHz@ +0.1 V Memory Mushkin Enhanced Redline 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) 240-Pin DDR3-1600 Kit Dual-Channel Desktop Memory Kit, CAS 7-9-8-24-2T(run in single channel mode due to motherboard issue) Unchanged Graphics PowerColor Radeon HD 7970 3 GB 3 GB GDDR5 @ 5500 MT/sGPU @ 925 MHz GDDR5 @ 6300 MT/s GPU @ 1125 MHzPower @ +20% Hard Drive Crucial m4 64 GB SATA III SSD 64 GB, SATA 6 Gb/s Unchanged Hard Drive Hitachi Deskstar 750 GB 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache SATA 3Gb/s Unchanged Optical Samsung TS-H353C OEMDVD Burner Unchanged Case Apevia X-Trooper Junior Unchanged Power Corsair TX650 V2 650 W ATX12V, EPS12V, 80 PLUS-Certified Unchanged

December $1250 Enthusiast PC Test Settings Standard Speed Overclocked Motherboard Biostar TA990FXE AM3+, AMD 990FX chipset Unchanged Processor AMD FX-61003.3 GHz (3.9 GHz Max Turbo Core), Hexa-Core, 8 MB L3 Cache 4450 MHz at 1.476 V,207 MHz bus Memory Mushkin Enhanced Redline 4 GB (2 x 2 GB) 240-Pin DDR3-1600 Kit Dual-Channel Desktop Memory Kit, CAS 9-9-9-24-1T 7-8-8-24 1T @ 690 MHz Graphics 2 x Gigabyte Radeon HD 6950 1 GB 1 GB GDDR5 @ 5000 MT/sGPU @ 870 MHz GDDR5 @ 5040 MT/s GPU @ 880 MHz Hard Drive OCZ Vertex Plus 60 GB SATA II SSD 60 GB, SATA 3 Gb/s Unchanged Hard Drive Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB cache SATA 3Gb/s Unchanged Optical Sony Optiarc DVD Burner24x DVD Burner Unchanged Case Rosewill Challenger-U3 Unchanged Power Corsair TX650 V2 650 W ATX12V, EPS12V, 80 PLUS-Certified Unchanged

And here's the list of benchmarks: