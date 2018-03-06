Cougar GX-F750W PSU Review

The GX-F750 faces strong competition, but it will be available at a good price and its performance is on par with the majority of the good offerings in this category. It would be nice if Cougar made the fan profile more relaxed in the future, in order to allow this unit achieve an ETA-A- noise certification at least. In general the GX-F750 features a high performance per buck score, which is the most important buying factor for many users out there.

Features & Specifications

[Update, 4/18/2018: Cougar sent us a new sample which doesn't have a problem delivering more than its full power at over 45°C ambient]

Cougar was established back in 2008, and right from the start it focused on power supplies, cases, and cooling products. Currently, the company's portfolio also includes keyboards, mice, headsets, and other gaming accessories. All of Cougar's PSUs are made by HEC/Compucase, an OEM with many years of experience in this field.

There are three members in Cougar's high-end GX-F family, ranging from 550W to 750W. All of them feature 80 PLUS Gold and ETA-A efficiency ratings. According to Cougar, they can deliver full power continuously at 50°C, though we weren't able to replicate those results in our lab. A ceiling of 40°C is probably more realistic.

The GX-F750 we're reviewing is the the line-up's flagship model, boasting 750W of capacity. Besides a nice external design, compact dimensions make installation easier in small enclosures. A high-quality Hydro Dynamic Bearing (HDB) cooling fan purportedly offers up to 150,000 hours of useful life, though Cougar doesn't specify the operating temperature corresponding to this claim. More than likely, it's lower than 35°C.

We're promised high performance and quiet operation, backed by all necessary protection features. With an MSRP around $100, it's only a few bucks away from the top offering in this category, Corsair's RM750x. Naturally, we're anxious to see how the GX-F750 fares in such a prestigious comparison.

The 750W capacity point is particularly popular because it's perfect for supporting capable gaming hardware without getting too expensive. It's especially attractive right now since higher-capacity PSUs are getting snatched up by cryptocurrency miners, affecting their prices in a negative way. So goes the law of supply and demand.

Specifications

A LAMBDA-S++ noise rating means the GX-F750 achieves an overall output measurement between 30-35 dB(A). Compared to Corsair's RM750x and RM750i, the quietest models in this category, the difference is huge. Cougar's compact dimensions definitely influence the noise rating since a smaller PCB crowded with components impedes airflow. But we also believe HEC could have provided a more relaxed fan profile. Speaking of the fan, we do appreciate its high quality. In many modern PSUs, cooling fans are usually considered weak links. This one should prove to be an asset instead.

Cougar mentions a maximum 50°C temperature rating, though we weren't able to confirm this. Our first sample wouldn't operate under full load in environments warmer than 45°C. It eventually died because we pushed it too hard with a 110% load at around 46°C. Normally, a 50°C PSU wouldn't have this problem, so it looks like the actual temperature rating should be 40°C instead.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 25 62 3 0.5 Watts 150 744 15 6 Total Max. Power (W) 750

The minor rails are too strong for a modern PSU; it would be better if Cougar dropped their maximum combined power to 120W or 100W. This would allow the GX-F750 to achieve a notably higher overall efficiency rating. After all, more load on the minor rails means more energy is wasted on their converters.

A single +12V rail has enough power to support two strong graphics cards at stock clock rates. Meanwhile, the 5VSB rail offers up to 3A current output, which should suffice in most cases.

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (580mm) 1 1 16-18AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm) 1 1 16AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (600mm+120mm) 2 4 18AWG No SATA (450mm+120mm+120mm) 2 6 18AWG No SATA (450mm+120mm) 1 2 18AWG No Four-pin Molex (400mm+120mm+120mm) 1 3 18AWG No AC Power Cord (1680mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 17AWG -

There is only one EPS connector, unfortunately. We consider this to be a great shame for a 750W PSU because it creates compatibility problems with high-end motherboards (including those built to support AMD's Threadripper CPUs).

Available PCIe connectivity is acceptable for an affordable 750W PSU, and the same goes for the peripheral connectors. Finally, Cougar's cable length is good, though we'd prefer more distance between those peripheral connectors.

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.



