Adata DashDrive Air AE400 Review: Wi-Fi, Charger, And Card Reader

Adata's All-In-One DashDrive Air AE400

Typically, you'd need several different pieces of gear in order to get USB connectivity, an SD card reader, a wireless networking hotspot, and a power bank for charging devices. But Adata's DashDrive Air AE400 combines all of those things in form factor measuring 8 x 5.9 x 2.1 cm and weighing 128 g.

The company claims that its DashDrive Air AE400 is a jack of all trades that comes in handy in a wide variety of situations. In addition to looking good in black with a nice honeycomb surface design, it enables wireless access to USB drives and SD cards, lets up to 10 devices share one Internet connection in bridge mode, and can even be used to charge your cell phone or tablet when you're away from a power outlet. Adata says the DashDrive Air AE400 power bank’s battery boasts 5000 mAh of capacity, which should be enough to charge most smartphones a couple of times.

The Adata DashDrive Air AE400 regularly sells for about $80, though we're currently seeing it at $55 on Newegg. That's no more expensive than buying all of that functionality separately. So, we'll have to see how well it all works together from a practical standpoint.

Adata DashDrive Air AE400 Technical Specifications