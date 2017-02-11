11-Drive DRAMless SSD Round Up

SanDisk Z410

The SanDisk Z Series is a channel product. What does that really mean? Not too much for shoppers, despite what some companies claim. The fact is this; channel products are business-focused but still appear on the same Newegg and Amazon sales pages. You can buy these products just like any other. They usually have a fixed bill of materials and undergo lengthy validation. Often they are slightly slower than normal retail SSDs, but that is only to ensure additional interoperability or to make the product more reliable.

SanDisk lists full product details on the Z410 DRAMless SSD. This series ships in 120GB, 240GB, and 480GB capacities. We have all three in the lab for testing. Users don't receive a fancy box or any accessories. Amazon even states the Z410 480GB now ships in a cost-reducing brown box. I'm excited already.

Our three Z410 SSDs shipped with an SMI SM2256S controller. SMI tells us that is the label for the SM2256XT controller. The controller features Low-Density Parity Code (LDPC) error correction, but we could say the same about every product in this roundup. WD paired the SM2256XT with SanDisk's 15nm TLC flash, which is the third-generation 10nm-class NAND from its joint venture with Toshiba.

SanDisk no longer lists the Z410 on its website. We scoured the site looking for more details and came up empty. The drives are on Amazon and Newegg, as well as other popular online shopping locations. Prices start out at just $42.99 for the 120GB model and move to $63.99 for the 240GB and finally $114.99 for the 480GB. The SSDs are covered by a 3-year warranty.

The Z410 works with SanDisk's Dashboard software, but you will need to download it from SanDisk's website.

