Enermax Platimax D.F. 1200W PSU Review

By

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the EPF1200EWT's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Because of the EPF1200EWT's sub-par ripple suppression and its lower hold-up time, Corsair's HX1200i and HX1200 achieve much higher overall performance scores.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.  

Selling for $250, the EPF1200EWT's unimpressive performance score keeps it far behind the similarly-priced HX1200 and HX1200i in our value comparison.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

The EPF1200EWT is on par with Thermaltake's digital offering. However, Corsair's CWT-based platforms achieve much lower overall noise outputs.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Efficiency-wise, the EPF1200EWT lands close to its competition, but isn't able to take the lead.


6 Comments
  • Soaptrail 22 January 2018 16:01
    The DFR would not be that bad at adding dust to the case if it does it each time you start your PC. If DFR kicks in each time you resume from sleep i do not expect to see dust all over the case but if DFR is only activated once or twice a year then yes you will be adding dust to the case assuming it actually detaches from the PSU.
  • love4earthwk 23 January 2018 02:22
    I'm afraid Teardown video is about thermaltake grand rgb.

    Enermax platimax df 1200w video is uploaded in Aris's youtube channel

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYHaJDsd9QI
  • Aris_Mp 23 January 2018 08:19
    Yes there is a problem with the video. We are working on it! I am sorry for the confusion!
  • Aris_Mp 23 January 2018 08:35
    As a side note, those two platforms share many similarities.
  • bettsar 23 January 2018 15:19
    I prefer to read the teardown analysis. I usually find that to be the most interesting part of the power supply reviews. Thanks for the high quality work that you do in putting these together.
  • love4earthwk 25 January 2018 08:32
    I love your reviews. please don't get me wrong :)
