Enermax Platimax D.F. 1200W PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the EPF1200EWT's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Because of the EPF1200EWT's sub-par ripple suppression and its lower hold-up time, Corsair's HX1200i and HX1200 achieve much higher overall performance scores.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Selling for $250, the EPF1200EWT's unimpressive performance score keeps it far behind the similarly-priced HX1200 and HX1200i in our value comparison.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

The EPF1200EWT is on par with Thermaltake's digital offering. However, Corsair's CWT-based platforms achieve much lower overall noise outputs.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Efficiency-wise, the EPF1200EWT lands close to its competition, but isn't able to take the lead.



