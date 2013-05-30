The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

DirectX And CAD: 2D And 3D Performance

AutoCAD 2013

The Cadalyst suite’s 2D and 3D index allow us to gauge performance in the DirectX-based AutoCAD 2013. As expected, we observe only marginal differences between the individual cards in 2D mode.

Performance deltas are more pronounced in the 3D section of the suite. Still, the GeForce GTX 770 is no more than a hair’s breadth ahead of the 680.

Autodesk Inventor 2013

Inventor is built on Microsoft’s DirectX as well. As in last week’s look at the GeForce GTX 780, we're using the popular benchmark that rotates 1,000 cubes on-screen to test each card's limits. AMD’s Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition may have trailed the Nvidia boards in the AutoCAD benchmark, but it dominates the field this time around. Overall, the differences aren’t huge, and all Nvidia cards since the GeForce GTX 580 are basically tied.