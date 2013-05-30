The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

DirectX And CAD: 2D And 3D Performance
AutoCAD 2013
The Cadalyst suite’s 2D and 3D index allow us to gauge performance in the DirectX-based AutoCAD 2013. As expected, we observe only marginal differences between the individual cards in 2D mode.
Performance deltas are more pronounced in the 3D section of the suite. Still, the GeForce GTX 770 is no more than a hair’s breadth ahead of the 680.
Autodesk Inventor 2013
Inventor is built on Microsoft’s DirectX as well. As in last week’s look at the GeForce GTX 780, we're using the popular benchmark that rotates 1,000 cubes on-screen to test each card's limits. AMD’s Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition may have trailed the Nvidia boards in the AutoCAD benchmark, but it dominates the field this time around. Overall, the differences aren’t huge, and all Nvidia cards since the GeForce GTX 580 are basically tied.
Kind of an expected performance increase. Seeing overclocked GTX 680 review was conclusive enough unless you've never seen one. Never expected this card to be getting the Smart Buy award though to be completely honest.
Hey, how about another title for the review?
- GTX 680 Gets a New Cooler, BIOS Update and Price Drop! -
No? I'll think of a better one...
Less noise than 7970GE.
Runs cooler than 7970GE.
Same FPS as 7970GE.
$50 less cost.
Yeah indeed, why to get the Smart Buy award I wonder...
Agreed. Sapphire 7970 Ghz ftw <3