League Of Legends Performance, Benchmarked

Test System And Graphics Hardware
The benchmarks make it clear that LoL isn't a demanding title, so multiple graphics cards in SLI or CrossFire aren't necessary. As a result, the most powerful graphics cards we're testing are the Radeon HD 7950 Boost and GeForce GTX 660 Ti, both of which are far more powerful than what you actually need, even in Eyefinity or Surround.
Speaking of three screens, LoL support this, so we're including benchmarks at 5760x1080. The game does suffer some anomalies on the two surrounding monitors, with units floating rather than displaying movement animation. This doesn't affect game play, though.
We also have multiple CPUs to test, including a mobile AMD A10-4600M (with integrated Radeon HD 7660G) and Intel Core i5-3210M (with integrated HD Graphics 4000).
|Test System
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-3550 (Ivy Bridge) 3.3 GHz Base, 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte Z77X-UP7, LGA 1155, Chipset: Intel Z77 Express
|Networking
|On-Board Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Corsair Vengeance LP PC3-16000, 4 x 4 GB, 1600 MT/s, CL 8-8-8-24-2T
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 1 TB, 7,200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Power
|ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1,200 W, ATX12V, EPS12V
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 8
|DirectX
|DirectX 11.1
|Graphics Drivers
|AMD Catalyst 13.3 Beta 3Nvidia GeForce 314.22Intel Graphics Driver 9.18.10.3071
|Benchmarks
|League Of Legends
|Custom THG Benchmark, 60-second Fraps runPractice With Bots, Difficulty: Beginner, Start Bench At 2:00 on Timer,Switch View To Other Teammates Every Five Seconds.
Also, no love for Heroes of Newerth?
LoL may not be the prettiest game out there, but it is a lot of fun.
This is one of those games when the smallest stutter can grind your bones to dust.
So you REALLY want a near-constant 60FPS for this one.
Anypony disagree???
U got the chart wrong? is the 210 and 6450 swiched ?
It would have been more interesting to see it tested on the oldest possible computers.