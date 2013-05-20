Trending

League Of Legends Performance, Benchmarked

By

Following up our Dota 2 performance analysis, we benchmark the most-played PC game in the world, League Of Legends, and find out just how much graphics and CPU performance it requires for high-resolution, high-detail play, even across three screens.

Test System And Graphics Hardware

The benchmarks make it clear that LoL isn't a demanding title, so multiple graphics cards in SLI or CrossFire aren't necessary. As a result, the most powerful graphics cards we're testing are the Radeon HD 7950 Boost and GeForce GTX 660 Ti, both of which are far more powerful than what you actually need, even in Eyefinity or Surround.

Speaking of three screens, LoL support this, so we're including benchmarks at 5760x1080. The game does suffer some anomalies on the two surrounding monitors, with units floating rather than displaying movement animation. This doesn't affect game play, though.

We also have multiple CPUs to test, including a mobile AMD A10-4600M (with integrated Radeon HD 7660G) and Intel Core i5-3210M (with integrated HD Graphics 4000).

Test System
CPUIntel Core i5-3550 (Ivy Bridge) 3.3 GHz Base, 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost
MotherboardGigabyte Z77X-UP7, LGA 1155, Chipset: Intel Z77 Express
NetworkingOn-Board Gigabit LAN controller
MemoryCorsair Vengeance LP PC3-16000, 4 x 4 GB, 1600 MT/s, CL 8-8-8-24-2T
Hard DriveWestern Digital Caviar Black 1 TB, 7,200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
PowerePower EP-1200E10-T2 1,200 W, ATX12V, EPS12V
Software and Drivers
Operating SystemMicrosoft Windows 8
DirectXDirectX 11.1
Graphics DriversAMD Catalyst 13.3 Beta 3Nvidia GeForce 314.22Intel Graphics Driver 9.18.10.3071
Benchmarks
League Of LegendsCustom THG Benchmark, 60-second Fraps runPractice With Bots, Difficulty: Beginner, Start Bench At 2:00 on Timer,Switch View To Other Teammates Every Five Seconds.
