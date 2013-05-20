League Of Legends Performance, Benchmarked

Test System And Graphics Hardware

The benchmarks make it clear that LoL isn't a demanding title, so multiple graphics cards in SLI or CrossFire aren't necessary. As a result, the most powerful graphics cards we're testing are the Radeon HD 7950 Boost and GeForce GTX 660 Ti, both of which are far more powerful than what you actually need, even in Eyefinity or Surround.

Speaking of three screens, LoL support this, so we're including benchmarks at 5760x1080. The game does suffer some anomalies on the two surrounding monitors, with units floating rather than displaying movement animation. This doesn't affect game play, though.

We also have multiple CPUs to test, including a mobile AMD A10-4600M (with integrated Radeon HD 7660G) and Intel Core i5-3210M (with integrated HD Graphics 4000).