League Of Legends Performance, Benchmarked

League Of Legends: High Details, 1680x1050

The rest of our tests are recorded with every detail setting maxed out, including shadows. Does this affect the cards we've already tested, even at 1680x1050?

All of these discrete GPUs maintain more than 30 FPS.

Charting frame rates over time shows that playing at more than 30 FPS is only a worry for the Radeon HD 6450.

Although our subjective analysis doesn't raise any red flags, AMD's Radeon 6670 DDR3 does exceed 15 ms when we filter out the 95th percentile. The Radeon HD 6450's variance is much more than that. This is particularly problematic in light of the fact that we've seen side-by-side comparisons demonstrating as little as 5 ms variance causing significant issues with smoothness. Naturally, then, we wouldn't recommend running the 6450 at LoL's top detail settings.