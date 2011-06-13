Five Mechanical-Switch Keyboards: Only The Best For Your Hands

Zowie Celeritas: Speeds And Feeds
Zowie Celeritas
|Technical Data
|Keyboard Measurements:
|400 x 162 x 27 mm
|Palm Rest Measurements:
|Not included, but simulated by the body
|Weight:
|< 1 kg
|Anti-Ghosting:
|NKRO, limited to 6KRO in USB operation
|Switches:
|Mechanical switches, Cherry MX-Brown 50 000 Keystrokes 4 mm Total Hub tactile, non-clicky
|Special Features:
|The Zowie RTR technology allows the speed of the keystrokes to be adjusted between 1x, 2x, 4x, and 8x. Multimedia keys are emulated by a Fn switch.
|Layout
|German, standard layout
|Wired Connection:
|USB and PS/2 (via adapter)
|Wireless Connection:
|none
|MSRP:
|119.99 USD
(Source: Zowie, Cherry)
That's a bit ignorant, since you didn't test them. Try a Topre Realforce and tell me it's a gimmick.
For all of you with exotic keyboards, you must be extra special picky ;) I type 110 wpm without error and have no trouble with the wave or 5500.
I bought my G110 for the extra macro keys that I never use. In fact I use the onboard volume control more often.
And it's "buckling spring", not "bent spring"