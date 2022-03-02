MSI MPG A650GF Power Supply Review

The MPG A650GF has good build quality and achieves high enough overall performance, which cannot meet eye-to-eye though, the competing offerings from Corsair and XPG.

The MPG A650GF has good build quality and achieves high enough overall performance, which cannot meet eye-to-eye though, the competing offerings from Corsair and XPG.

The MPG A650GF is a good product, proving that MSI did well to cooperate with Channel Well Technology for its first major PSU line. It might not be a threat to the might Corsair RM650x (2021) and the XPG Core Reactor with similar capacity, but its performance is close to the Asus Rog Strix 650, without costing as much. Despite its good performance, it doesn't manage to take the lead, though, so it cannot earn a place in our best PSUs article.

So far, MSI's presence in the power supply market looks good since this big brand chose Channel Well Technology, a highly respectable manufacturer, to build its MPG line. We have already evaluated the 750W member of the line. Today's review will take a detailed look at the smallest MPG member with 650W maximum power, which is enough for a potent gaming system. Besides a fully modular cable design, the A650GF features Gold efficiency in the 80 PLUS Standard and Platinum by Cybenetics. Lastly, the Cybenetics-A noise rating shows that it is a silent PSU.

The extra-long warranty, at ten years, is good news for all future buyers, and the double ball-bearing fan won't have a problem outliving it, even under harsh operating conditions—nonetheless, the lower operating temperatures, the better for the PSU's longevity. Finally, the dimensions are typical, with 160mm in depth. Compact PSUs usually have high noise output because of their smaller fans and over-populated PCBs, which don't allow for optimal airflow.

Specifications of MSI MPG A650GF

Manufacturer (OEM) CWT Max. DC Output 650W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Platinum (89-91%) Noise Cybenetics A (20-25 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 40°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ (only +12VMBPH and +12VCPU) Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 140mm Double Ball Bearing Fan (HA1425M12B-Z) Semi-Passive Operation ✗ Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 160mm Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.52, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications of MSI MPG A650GF

Rail 3.3V 5V 12VMBPH 12VCPU 12VVGA1 12VVGA2 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 25 25 30 30 2.5 0.3 Watts 100 650 Total Max. Power (W) 650

Cables and Connectors of MSI MPG A650GF

Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 18AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (500mm+150mm) 2 4 18AWG No SATA (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 2 8 18AWG No 4 pin Molex (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) / FDD (+150mm) 1 4 / 1 18-20AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

There are plenty of connectors, given that this PSU "only" has 650W output. Moreover, all cables are long, with adequate distance between peripheral connectors.

Component Analysis of MSI MPG A650GF

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) CWT PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Power Integrations CAP004DG (Discharge IC) Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor SCK-055 (5 Ohm) & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1006 (600V, 10A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPA60R190P6 (600V, 12.7A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.19Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x STMicroelectronics STTH8S06D (600V, 8A) Bulk Cap(s) 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (420V, 470uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMQ Main Switchers 2x ON Semiconductor FCPF125N65S3 (650V, 15A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.125Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6502UHH & CM03X Resonant Controller Champion CM6901X Topology Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs 4x Infineon BSC014N06NS (60V, 152A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.45mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 2x UBIQ QM3006D (30V, 57A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 5.5mOhm)

2x UBIQ QM3016D (30V, 68A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 4mOhm)

PWM Controller(s): ANPEC APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 6x Nippon Chemi-Con (2-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (5-6,000h @ 105°C, KZH), 1x Rubycon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, YXJ), 8x Nichicon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 3x Nichicon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KYA)

Polymer: 11x FPCAP, 7x Nippon Chemi-Con Supervisor IC Sitronix ST9S429-PG14 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) & EST EST7618 (OCP, SC) Fan Model Hong Hua HA1425M12B-Z (140mm, 12V, 0.36A, Ball Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Standby PWM Controller Power Integrations TNY177PN

This is CWT's GPU platform, which might be aged but still remains competitive. Typically, for a CWT design, the heat sinks are small, especially on the secondary side. The build quality is high and the PCB is not densely populated, which improves airflow.

The transient and EMI filter has all the necessary parts and it also includes a discharge IC to restrict energy losses.

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 20A of current.

The APFC converter uses two Infineon FETs and a single boost diode provided by STMicroelectronics. The bulk cap is of high quality, but it doesn't have the necessary capacity to offer a longer than 17ms hold-up time. Lastly, the APFC controller is a Champion CM6502UHH. The latter is supported by a CM03X IC.

The main FETs, two ON Semiconductor FCPF125N65S3, are installed in a half-bridge topology. The resonant controller is a Champion CM6901X.

Four Infineon FETs regulate the 12V rail, and two DC-DC converters generate the minor rails.

All filtering caps are of high quality, and besides electrolytic caps many polymer ones are also used.

The standby PWM controller is a Power Integrations TNY177PN IC.

Some polymer caps on the modular board form the second ripple suppression layer.

The main supervisor IC is a Sitronix ST9S429-PG14 and it is supported by an EST EST7618 IC.

Soldering quality is good, as usually is the case in CWT products.

The cooling fan is by Hong Hua and uses a double ball-bearing, which is the best bearing for operation under high temperatures.

