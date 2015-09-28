System Builder Marathon Q3 2015: Gaming PC

Overclocking
Since this is a budget build, expectations of dramatic overclocks aren't really reasonable, however there is still plenty of overclocking potential to be had. Since we're working with an i3 processor with a locked multiplier, overclocking via the usual route is out of the question, but I've had some success in the past overclocking locked-multiplier CPUs by increasing the BCLK on the motherboard. Usually, base-clock overclocks don't lead to too much of a performance gain, but anything is better than nothing. Normally, it wouldn't be unreasonable to push a 3.7GHz processor to 3.9 or 4.0, provided you paid attention to what that was doing to the RAM. In this case, it seems like this board doesn't support that feature at all for the i3. I tried flashing the BIOS to several different versions but had no success. In the end, I'm stuck just applying the XMP profile to the RAM to bring its CL11-11-11-28 timings down to the advertised CL9-9-9-24 timings.
Heading on over to the GPU, I was able to find much more success. I gradually increased the clock rate until I ran into visual artifacts, then I backed it down until the artifacts went away. After that, I ran through a Firestrike benchmark for 30 minutes to make sure the settings were stable. I then repeated this with the memory clock. In all, I managed to push out a 9.6 percent core overclock and a 13.1 percent memory overclock, or 95 MHz and 190 MHz, respectively. Ultimately, I ended up with a core clock of 1080MHz and a memory clock of 1640MHz.
Also, your particular board may "technically" support CFX, but that bottom slot is only PCIe 2.0 x4 and will severely handicap any second GPU you add.
But still a good, efficient build nonetheless. Your build will definitely cream mine in the productivity benchmarks come Wednesday.
A 380 or 970 is pretty much all most of us really need. The PC market is mature and has been for some time, spending on top end hardware doesn't make sense any longer. I'm waiting for KabyLake which should have enough graphics performance for my MOBA and other competitive gaming needs. Unless you're looking at buying into VR in which case a PS4+Morpheus needs to be considered.
Though in the AMD build you can get a cpu cooler later down the road and OC the 860k.
This for me is the Intel main advantage: FM2 upgrade path is a 3rd party cpu cooler + overclock.
Haswell upgrade path is an i5/i7/xeon.
again just for the academics of it more than anything. just curious how it would hold up to this i3 build.
but overall nice build, i even don't mind the evga psu. it's not as bad as folks want it ot be. it has reviewed very well and is solid for it's proper uses. though i am not so sure about it being capable of a second 380. i'd go with a bit better psu for that.