Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Graphics Card Prices

Nvidia's GTX 1050 is based on the 14nm GP107 Pascal GPU, though the core is partially disabled, with one inactive SM. This leaves the chip 640 CUDA cores and 40 TMUs to work with. Nvidia limits the GTX 1050 to a maximum of 2GB of GDDR5, and like the more powerful GTX 1050 Ti, it has a TDP of just 75W.
Nvidia GeForce 10-series "Pascal" GPUs
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050
|Nvidia GeForce GT 1030
|Core
|GP102
|GP104
|GP104
|GP106
|GP107
|GP107
|GP108
|SMs
|28
|20
|15
|10
|6
|5
|3
|Shader Units
|3584
|2560
|1920
|1280 (6GB) / 1152 (3GB)
|768
|640
|384
|Texture Units
|224
|160
|120
|80
|48
|40
|24
|ROPs
|88
|64
|64
|48
|32
|32
|16
|Transistor Count
|12 Billion
|7.2 Billion
|7.2 Billion
|4.4 Billion
|3.3 Billion
|3.3 Billion
|1.02 Billion
|Base Clock / Boost Clock
|1480MHz / 1582MHz
|1607MHz / 1733MHz
|1506MHz / 1683MHz
|1506MHz / 1708MHz
|1290MHz / 1392MHz
|1354MHz / 1455MHz
|1227MHz / 1468MHz
|Memory
|Up To 11GB GDDR5X @ 11Gbps, 352-Bit
|Up To 8GB GDDR5X @ 10Gbps, 256-Bit
|Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 256-Bit
|Up To 6GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 192-Bit
|Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-Bit
|Up To 2GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-Bit
|Up To 2GB GDDR5 @ 6Gbps, 64-Bit
|TDP
|250W
|180W
|150W
|120W
|75W
|75W
|30W
|Process Node
|16nm
|16nm
|16nm
|16nm
|14nm
|14nm
|14nm
Here we've listed all of the GTX 1050 graphics cards currently available, separated by brand:
Asus
Asus GeForce GTX 1050 Dual Fan Edition 2GB GDDR5View Deal
Asus GeForce GTX 1050 Phoenix Fan Edition 2GB GDDR5View Deal
Gigabyte
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050 2GB GDDR5View Deal
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050 G1 Gaming 2GB GDDR5View Deal
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050 OC 2GB GDDR5View Deal
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050 OC Low Profile 2GB GDDR5View Deal
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050 Windforce OC 2GB GDDR5View Deal
EVGA
EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 Gaming 2GB GDDR5View Deal
EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 FTW Gaming ACX 3.0 2GB GDDR5View Deal
EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 SC Gaming 2GB GDDR5View Deal
EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 SSC Gaming ACX 3.0 2GB GDDR5View Deal
MSI
MSI GeForce GTX 1050 2GT LP 2GB GDDR5View Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Gaming OC 2GB GDDR5View Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1050 2GT OC 2GB GDDR5View Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Gaming X 2GB GDDR5View Deal
PNY
PNY GeForce GTX 1050 2GB GDDR5View Deal
Zotac
Zotac GeForce GTX 1050 Low Profile 2GB GDDR5View Deal
Zotac GeForce GTX 1050 Mini 2GB GDDR5View Deal
I would not recommend this card for anyone devoting their system to only gaming or only HTPC uses. If you need a gaming card go for the 1050 Ti, it isn't much more. If you need a card to throw into an HTPC that you plan on using for only streaming or emulators, the 1030 or 550 make more sense (if you are outputting to a 4k or high refresh rate display, for 1080 displays integrated Intel graphics will likely be fine). However, a system doing a little of both would be a good fit for the 1050
I would recommend this card to anyone looking for a cheap upgrade from a GTX 750 Ti or lower, or R7 260X or lower. Anything stronger than those and you can probably hold out longer and save more to get a 1060, or whatever NVidia's next generation mid range card will be.