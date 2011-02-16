What Do High-End Graphics Cards Cost In Terms Of Electricity?

Power Analysis: Average Energy Consumption
Estimated Average in Watts
In the end, this reflects the actual extent of utilization of the respective graphics cards. As expected, the basic graphics cards are most efficient, so you should really think about what card to buy for your purpose.
All graphics cards above the middle segment are overkill for the average user, but at least the operational costs remain rather low, thanks to the low energy consumption in idle mode.
Typo on the enthusiast graph. calculations are correct, but it should be 13ct/kWh, not 22ct/kWh.
Also I can't imagine having 8 hours of gaming time every day. 5 hours even seems extreme. Sometimes, you just can't game AT ALL in a day, or a week.
Some people do have lives...