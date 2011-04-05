AMD Radeon HD 6790 Review: More Mid-Range Might

Anti-Aliasing Benchmarks
Let’s see how these cards compare when anti-aliasing is enabled:
With AA turned on, the Radeon HD 6790 catches up to the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB and even keeps a slight lead as resolution is increased. The 256-bit memory interface clearly benefits this new card.
tacoslaveI think the 550ti is the most useless release this year and yes even though the 6790 card draws more power than i would like its still miles ahead of the 550 ti. As for the gtx460 768 i think it would be stupid to take it off the market its nvidia's new 8800gt and only competition for amd 6790.Again the GTX550Ti doesn't directly compete with the HD6790 and has underwent a pretty significant price drop in the short time since its launch. The GTX560 is set to replace the GTX460 768 and compete directly against the HD6790 at the $150 price point.