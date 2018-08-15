SilverStone SX650-G PSU Review: Lots Of Power In A Small Form Factor

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature is between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

The highest efficiency levels were registered between 180W and 460W of load on the +12V rail, with load on the minor rails below 75W.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We apply half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Given the SX650-G's efficiency, the load we used for testing, and the amount of time we applied it, the temperatures we measured were fairly normal. Thermals aren't an issue for this power supply, despite the capacity it crams into a very compact enclosure.

