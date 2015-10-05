Thecus W5000 WSS NAS Review

Pricing, Warranty And Accessories

Thecus' W5000 ships with Windows Server 2012 R2 Essentials for $526 (via Newegg, at the time of this writing). The N5550 model with equivalent hardware, but with Thecus' award-winning Linux-based OS, costs just $389. You're paying a heavy tax for Windows and the SSHD needed to host it.

All Thecus NAS products include a two-year warranty. We would love to see NAS makers increase warranty coverage, but two years is normal for this product group. Most NAS products are deployed for much longer. We rarely hear of failures in the field. In our own experience, NAS failures come from easy-to-replace fans and power supplies, rather than the main components that make up the heart of the system.

The W5000 ships with a deployment guide, power cable, screws for mounting drives and a single Ethernet cable. And again, the system includes a Seagate SSHD drive loaded with Windows Server 2012 R2 Essentials.