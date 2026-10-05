Wolverine PS5 exclusive ported to PC in buggy solo project using AI — source code was taken from Sony 2023 ransomware attack

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Does anyone even want to play it?

Marvels
(Image credit: Sony)

Thanks to a Rhysida ransomware attack in December 2023 aimed at Sony and Insomniac, the 1.7 TB of data stolen contained an early version of Wolverine. The source code of the leaked PS5 exclusive paved the way for u/Clean-Market5761 to create their own PC port.

pcmasterrace
 from r/pcmasterrace/comments/1wy0gwr/marvels_wolverine_pc_native_port_experiment
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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.