Redditor unknowingly buys stolen rental PC, and it gets remotely blocked by rental firm — NZXT service provider resolves issue by replacing ‘bricked’ computer

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The seller probably thought they got away with their scam.

NZXT Flow One
(Image credit: NZXT)

Redditor u/cal93 had the used PC they bought for $650 from an unnamed seller suddenly blocked from working by a remote trigger. According to their post, they bought the computer a few months ago on OfferUp, but downloading a Windows update last month led to the situation. Fragile, which is NZXT’s partner that runs the Flex subscription program, commented on the thread, saying that the PC they bought was a rental and that the seller had no right to sell it. We spoke with the Redditor, and documents reviewed by Tom's Hardware confirm that they were sent an entirely new PC by Fragile, free of charge, to replace the stolen PC they originally purchased, with the requirement that the stolen PC be turned in to the police.

[update] stolen PC i was sold is now being returned to NZXT and Fragile, and they sent me a replacement!
 from r/pcmasterrace
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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.