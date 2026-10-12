Redditor unknowingly buys stolen rental PC, and it gets remotely blocked by rental firm — NZXT service provider resolves issue by replacing ‘bricked’ computer

Redditor u/cal93 had the used PC they bought for $650 from an unnamed seller suddenly blocked from working by a remote trigger. According to their post, they bought the computer a few months ago on OfferUp, but downloading a Windows update last month led to the situation. Fragile, which is NZXT’s partner that runs the Flex subscription program, commented on the thread, saying that the PC they bought was a rental and that the seller had no right to sell it. We spoke with the Redditor, and documents reviewed by Tom's Hardware confirm that they were sent an entirely new PC by Fragile, free of charge, to replace the stolen PC they originally purchased, with the requirement that the stolen PC be turned in to the police.

“We’re sorry you’ve been put in this situation. The PC you purchased was being rented through NZXT Flex, and the person who sold it to you did not own it or have the right to sell it. We understand you paid for what you believed was a legitimate purchase, and we want to help,” the company said. “Please email us or call/text with a link to this thread so we can connect with you directly. You can also DM us here on reddit. In situations like this, we typically work with the buyer and local law enforcement to help pursue the seller. Please keep any messages, the original listing, and proof of payment.”

This response was great news for u/cal93, who said that they were using the computer for school. They added to the thread that they were happy with the proposal and would provide more details once the company gave them the green light. u/cal93_’s latest Reddit update gave us more details about the transaction. They said that the seller sold the PC to them, which appears to be an NZXT Flex One unit worth around $1,500, for $650. When Fragile saw the post and reached out, the company asked for proof — receipts, chats, and seller information — after which it agreed to replace the “bricked” PC. The Redditor is just waiting for the shipping label and instructions to drop off the device at FedEx and then hopefully get their replacement soon after.

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NZXT’s PC rental program started back in 2024 and is one solution for a person who needs a computer right now but can’t afford the upfront spend requirement of buying one. However, the program faced issues a little over a year in, resulting in a RICO lawsuit in California. This ended with the company paying a settlement earlier this year, totaling $3.45 million, to affected customers. Because of this, some commenters call this move a “rare” win for the user, while also earning NZXT and Fragile some positive feedback.

Whatever the case, the Redditor said that they got the best possible scenario, as they will get a new PC to replace the one they were scammed on. Fragile also said that it will pursue the person who sold the rental NZXT PC, so they’re not getting away scot-free either.

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