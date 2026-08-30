Poor liquid metal application almost destroys Asus Zephyrus M16 laptop, eats through the processor lid — paste replacement triples framerates, drops temps, and eliminates hard crashes

Asus has been putting liquid metal on mobile dies used in its laptops for a few years at this point. Liquid metal as a TIM has its place, but it's a highly inconsistent solution to a problem that can be solved by other materials. Such was the case with u/nicknickmeetnick, whose Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop was overheating and restarting on its own. Turns out, the instability came from an issue born from the factory — the liquid metal applied on the CPU had slowly eaten away at the heatsink and almost reached the silicon itself.

The post above explains the ordeal in detail and how the user ultimately fixed their problems. The laptop in question is a Zephyrus M16 model from 2022 with an Intel Core i9-12900H processor that was bought just over three years ago. During this period, the laptop was mostly used for lightweight tasks instead of gaming or anything that'd stress it. However, as of late, Nick started to run into various issues where his laptop would overheat and thermal throttle to the point of hard-crashing. Before it'd crash, performance in games would already be degraded.

Nick felt his machine was getting warmer than usual, so he ordered some PTM7950 phase change material to repaste the aging hardware. He was ready to use GD900 thermal paste, but upon opening the laptop, he discovered something shocking. The liquid metal on the CPU was so poorly applied that the overheating processor made some of the liquid metal burn onto the heatsink. Underneath, there's only a thin lid that protects the silicon, and Asus applies liquid metal on top of that as well. The metal here had also spilled out of its dedicated cavity.

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We don't need to tell you why that would be a devastating and instantaneous catastrophe. Liquid metal is electrically conductive, which means if it comes into contact with surrounding componentry, it can create microbridges that will short anything in the way. Asus, however, seems to be mixing some abrasive chemicals into the liquid metal to make it more adhesive, such that it sticks to the die better. Unfortunately, these chemicals eat away at the metal over time and cause corrosion.

The heatsink (left) and the CPU (right) (Image credit: u/nicknickmeetnick on Reddit)

That's ostensibly what wore out the heatsink and almost the lid underneath as well. Had the user waited for just a while longer, the liquid metal could've seeped onto the die itself. Thankfully, the rogue TIM was removed just in time, but even that process was quite interesting. The OP explained how he used dried cotton to manipulate the existing liquid metal into sanding away the corrosion before taking everything out. For that, he used lots of isopropyl alcohol with cotton sticks to form the liquid metal into a blob that was easy to pluck away with painter's tape.

Once the CPU was nice and clean (well, as clean as possible), OP re-applied GD900 thermal paste and closed everything back up. Right away, the temperatures improved tenfold, and the laptop ran much cooler. Remember, the PTM7950 hasn't even arrived yet, so it will only get better from here. The random reboots stopped, and the only game Nick plays with his kids is now running three times as smoothly. Removing the liquid metal tripled his FPS and restored the Zephyrus M16 to its full glory.

He advised others to do the same. In fact, he suggests banning liquid metal entirely from electronics. It shouldn't be used in laptops to begin with since they're portable devices that move a lot, but even discrete GPUs that sit still for years face problems. This wasn't an isolated case either. A simple Google search returned a dozen different posts on Reddit about liquid metal woes on Asus laptops, which just goes to show that automated, assembly-line liquid metal application is still not perfect.

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