Dell S3222DGM, best gaming monitor for most people, on sale for $249

The Dell S3222DGM sits at the top of our list of best gaming monitors, because the 32-inch curved screen offers a great combination of eye-popping colors, smooth gaming and excellent build quality. The display has an epic contrast ratio of 3718:1 which makes colors pop. Its 2560 x 1440 resolution is sharp and its 165 Hz refresh rate is smooth. If money is no object then certainly buy a Gigabyte Aorus FO32U2P, 4K OLED monitor for $1,299. But for most people, the S3222DGM is the right choice.

And now, the price of the Dell S3222DGM is at an all-time low of $229 at Best Buy, down from its typical price of $329. It was as low as $249 in July, but this is still a very good price for it.

Dell S3222DGM, 32-inch 2K 165 Hz Monitor: now $249 at Best Buy (was $329)

This is the lowest price ever on our favorite gaming monitor. The S3222DGM has an epic contrast ratio, speedy 165 Hz refresh rate, a curved panel and a 2560 x 1440 resolution.

When we reviewed the Dell S3222DGM in 2022, we were really impressed with its combination of vibrant images and tear-free gaming. "There is nothing better than a high-contrast VA panel, and the Dell S3222DGM is one of the best I’ve seen," Contributing Editor Christian Eberle wrote. "It strikes a rare balance between gaming performance and image quality."

In our tests, the monitor showed a contrast ratio of 3,718:1, which even beats other VA monitors we tested and it absolutely destroys IPS monitors, which usually can't even hit 1000:1.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The screen was also highly accurate, with a Grayscale error DeltaE of just 0.54, better than any of its competitors.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

According to our colorimeter, the Dell S3222DGM can reproduce a strong 122.6 percent of the sRGB gamut and 85.9 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut. The color quality also stands out because of the high contrast ratio. Those bright colors will look extra bright when the dark pixels next to them look really dark.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The monitor also has excellent build quality and comes with two HDMI 2.0 ports, a single DisplayPort 1.2 port and a 3.5mm audio jack.