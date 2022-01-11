Get $30 off This 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Stock and More — Real Deals

Trending

Today's Real Deals won't settle the Intel vs AMD CPU war, but they do give you impressive savings on the Intel Core i7-12700KF and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. It's common to see processor deals pop up just after CES, but even we weren't expecting the offers to be this good!

Other big retail news today includes AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT stock, over $70 off ASRock's Z590 Extreme motherboard and more

was $409, now $379 at Newegg with code BEUBNAA46

Intel Core i7-12700KFwas $409, now $379 at Newegg with code BEUBNAA46
The Core i7-12700KF wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of 8 Performance-cores and 4 Efficiency-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly matches the gaming prowess of the 12900K.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT: $829 at Amazon (in stock)

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT: $829 at Amazon (in stock)
Technically, this is still far above the $500 MSRP, but in the midst of supply chain chaos, this is the lowest price for this GPU so far. Plus, it's actually in stock with deliveries set to be made at the end of January.

Gigabyte G27FC: was $249.99, now $189.99 at Newegg with code

Gigabyte G27FC: was $249.99, now $189.99 at Newegg with code 93XSH74
The cheapest monitor in the sale, with some seriously good specs for gamers. This 27-inch FHD panel packs a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, adaptive sync and (most importantly for peak performance) a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

Ryzen 9 5900X:  was $549, now $534 at Newegg with code BEUBNAA44

Ryzen 9 5900X: was $549, now $534 at Newegg with code BEUBNAA44
The Ryzen 9 5900X is a multi-core monster with 12 Zen 3 cores, running at a 3.7 GHz base clock and 4.8-GHz boost clock. The chip until recently topped our CPU benchmark hierarchy, and still outperforms almost all others at 1080p gaming.

ASRock Z590 Extreme: was $247, now $169 at Newegg

ASRock Z590 Extreme: was $247, now $169 at Newegg
This 10th & 11th Gen Intel CPU-compatible motherboard packs plenty of I/O, Wi-Fi 6E, 2x PCI Express x16 slots, 6x SATA3 6.0Gb/s Connectors and 3x M.2 sockets — all in an affordable package.

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,599, now $1,849 at Newegg

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,599, now $1,849 at Newegg
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU laptop GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. 

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
