Grab This RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for the Lowest Price We've Seen This Year — Real Deals

Game on for less with this shocking RTX 3080 laptop deal.

Today, thanks to a massive $500 price cut, you can pick up the MSI GP66 Leopard with a powerful RTX 3080 GPU for just $1,799. The only other time we saw a price this low was for just a few hours on Black Friday!

Not only that, but you can get $40 off the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, use a discount code to save big on the Asus TUF Gaming Z590 motherboard and much more.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299, now $1,799 at Newegg

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299, now $1,799 at Newegg
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. 

View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $269 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $269 at Amazon
Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review, this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single- and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. It also features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler and overclocking capability, so there’s a lot to love here.

View Deal
Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop: was $2,299, now $1,349 at Dell with code 50OFF699

Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop: was $2,299, now $1,349 at Dell with code 50OFF699
This Alienware m15 R4 configuration has an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU with an RTX 3070 laptop GPU and a 15.6 inch, 300Hz screen. This configuration comes with a 512GB SSD and 16GB of memory.

View Deal
Samsung A800 4K Monitor: was $479, now $279 at Best Buy

Samsung A800 4K Monitor: was $479, now $279 at Best Buy
The Samsung A800 27-inch 4K LED monitor sports a 16:9 aspect ratio — an ideal balance between productivity and content consumption. Alongside this, HDR makes every scene glow off the screen and you get all of this in a svelte chassis for $200 off!

View Deal
Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WiFi: was $259, now $220 @ Newegg with code SSBN2523

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WiFi: was $259, now $220 @ Newegg with code SSBN2523
Packing an Intel LGA 1200 socket for 11th Gen CPU support, this beastly motherboard packs a ton of I/O on the back, alongside triple M.2 NVMe SSD slots, overclockable RAM slots and an included WiFi transmitter for user-friendly operation.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
(White)
Our Review
1
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch...
Amazon
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
Our Review
2
Razer - Blade 14- 14" Gaming...
Best Buy
View Deal
MSI GS66 Stealth
(15.6-inch 1TB)
Our Review
3
MSI Gaming GS66 10SE-474CA...
Walmart
$1,999.99
View Deal
Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor: AW2521HF
Our Review
4
Alienware 25 AW2521HF
Dell
$509.99
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
Our Review
5
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop...
Razer
View Deal
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9
Our Review
6
49" Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming...
Samsung
$2,499.99
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
7
Razer Blade 14...
Microsoft US
View Deal
MSI Prestige PS341WU
Our Review
8
MSI Prestige PS341WU 34" 21:9...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Dell U2720Q
Our Review
9
Dell UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C...
Dell
$719.99
View Deal
Asus TUF Dash F15
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
10
2021 ASUS TUF Dash F15 Gaming...
Amazon
View Deal
Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
