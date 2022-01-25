Grab This RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for the Lowest Price We've Seen This Year — Real Deals

Today, thanks to a massive $500 price cut, you can pick up the MSI GP66 Leopard with a powerful RTX 3080 GPU for just $1,799. The only other time we saw a price this low was for just a few hours on Black Friday!

Not only that, but you can get $40 off the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, use a discount code to save big on the Asus TUF Gaming Z590 motherboard and much more.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299, now $1,799 at Newegg

This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $269 at Amazon

Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review , this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single- and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. It also features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler and overclocking capability, so there’s a lot to love here.

Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop: was $2,299, now $1,349 at Dell with code 50OFF699

This Alienware m15 R4 configuration has an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU with an RTX 3070 laptop GPU and a 15.6 inch, 300Hz screen. This configuration comes with a 512GB SSD and 16GB of memory.

Samsung A800 4K Monitor: was $479, now $279 at Best Buy

The Samsung A800 27-inch 4K LED monitor sports a 16:9 aspect ratio — an ideal balance between productivity and content consumption. Alongside this, HDR makes every scene glow off the screen and you get all of this in a svelte chassis for $200 off!

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WiFi: was $259, now $220 @ Newegg with code SSBN2523

Packing an Intel LGA 1200 socket for 11th Gen CPU support, this beastly motherboard packs a ton of I/O on the back, alongside triple M.2 NVMe SSD slots, overclockable RAM slots and an included WiFi transmitter for user-friendly operation.

Looking for more deals?