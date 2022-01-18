Get $735 off This Alienware Gaming Laptop With RTX 3070 — Real Deals

Right now, you can get a powerful Alienware m15 R4 with an RTX 3070 GPU for a huge $735 off the list price — taking the cost down to just $1,714.

Other real deals today include the great Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse for less, $300 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and more.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,449, now $1,714 at Dell

This configuration of the Alienware m15 R4 packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, an RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 video memory, 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. It uses a 15.6-inch FHD panel with 144 Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync support.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,549, now $1,249 at Best Buy

This model comes with a Ryzen 9 5900HS processor with a base speed of 3GHz. Graphics-wise, it relies on a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU outputting to a 14-inch display with an FHD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It has 16GB of DDR4 and a 1TB internal SSD.

G.Skill TridentZ 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM (32GB) memory kit: was $174, now $159 at Newegg

Grab four 8GB DDR4 RAM sticks that run at a speedy 3200 MHz for under $50 — seriously good value for money. Designed for overclocking with XMP 2.0 support and compatible with both AMD and Intel.

Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse: was $49, now $32 at Walmart

The Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse has a premium, sturdy build while remaining super light. Alongside this, the unique Hero sensor sports 12,000 DPI tracking, programmable buttons and a speedy 1ms response rate.

Sabrent Rocket 2TB PCIe 4.0: was $199, now $169 at Newegg with code 93XSJ27

This blazing-fast PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD promises read and write speeds of 5,000 and 4,400 MBps along with 750,000 IOPS of random reads and writes. It uses a Phison E16 controller with DDR4 DRAM AND TLC NAND Flash.

Looking for more deals?