This RTX 3080-armed Alienware Aurora Desktop is Cheaper Than Ever: Real Deals

This is the deal you've all been waiting for. Right now at Dell, the Alienware Aurora gaming desktop with RTX 3080 is back down to its lowest ever price.

At just $2,155, this is a huge $714 price cut and Dell hasn't compromised on the other components to get this headline, as you'll find an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD.

A price this low is usually on Intel-based systems only, but this is the first time an RTX 3080 Aurora with AMD has received a discount this cheap.

Not only that, but you can still accessorize your pre-build purchase with $100 off a Razer keyboard, mouse and headset bundle, get an Asus RTX 3080 gaming laptop for under two thousand bucks and more.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition (RTX 3080): was $2,869, now $2,155 at Dell

This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R12 features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 10GB video memory, 16GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Razer Huntsman Gaming Bundle – Keyboard + Mouse + Pad + Headset: was $249, now $149 at CostCo

Get all you need in the peripheral department in the all-in-one bundle from Razer, which features a great Huntsman TKL keyboard, Viper Ultimate gaming mouse, Blackshark V2 headset and a huge mouse pad.



Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,999 at Newegg

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display.

Ryzen 9 5950X: was $799, now $679 at Newegg with code SSBP223

The Ryzen 9 5950X is a flagship multi-core beast with 16 Zen 3 cores, running at a 3.4 GHz base clock and 4.9 GHz boost clock. This chip is handles gaming and productivity tasks with ease with comparably low power draw versus the competition from Intel.

